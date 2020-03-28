20 Hilarious April Fools' Day Pranks & Practical Jokes For Couples

Laughter is an aphrodisiac, you know.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 — aka April Fools' Day — is almost upon us.

What better target for funny April Fools' pranks and practical jokes can there be than the person you love most (especially since they're probably one of the only people you can be around right now due to social distancing and all...)

So bring it on, pranksters!

If you want to plan a funny (yet harmless) prank or come up with some ideas for a series of little jokes that will leave your beloved questioning their own sanity — as well as wondering how you became as masterful at these tricks as you are — we've got your back.

You are sure to find the ultimate April Fools' pranks for your boyfriend, husband, or partner on this handy and creative list.

Get ready, because here are the 20 best April Fools' Day pranks and harmless practical jokes for adults and couples so you can get your partner good.

1. Convince him your parents are coming to visit ... for a whole month.

How does he really feel about mom and dad? Now you'll know!

In fact, don't let him in on the joke until 11:59 pm.

2. Create a crying, screaming scene in front of his friends after accusing him of thinking you're fat.

This is fun for the whole gang! Your guy and his friends get to see what a great sense of humor you have and how you like to include the whole crew on the joke.

3. Get his boss to pretend to fire him.

"Don't worry, honey, there's always unemployment!"

4. Put a picture of one of those age projection simulations on his bathroom mirror in the morning.

Make sure to enter extreme lifestyle choices like excessive tanning, drinking, smoking, eating to create a severely haggard and aged image.

He should learn to be less vain.

5. Show him a picture of a sickly, disabled animal and announce you've adopted it.

Run through the medication/physical therapy schedule with him and watch him turn white.

Then watch him turn red as guilty relief washes over him when you tell him, "April Fools!"

6. Leave a bunch of magnum condoms around for him to find.

Reassure them that they're not for him, just leftover from an old boyfriend.

Then present him with "normal" sized condoms for his use.

7. Tell him you lost your engagement ring.

Especially if it's an heirloom. Fun for the whole family!

8. Make an utterly disgusting meal for him.

It's the thought that counts, right?

9. Tell him you cheated on him.

With someone completely ridiculous, like your landlord or your gay best friend.

10. Change outfits every 30 minutes, and act like nothing's different.

Then serenely question if he's feeling all right when he notices.

Ladies, make sure it's extreme enough to catch his eye. We know how men are about noticing clothes.

11. Paint his soap bar with clear nail polish.

That way, it won't sud up. Just make sure you have a replacement on hand when he eventually calls you in to fix it.

12. Replace his underwear and socks with zany, crazy patterned ones.

Then insist you don't see whatever the pattern is.

"They're just white socks ... I don't get it?"

13. Mix Reese's Pieces, M&M's, and Skittles into a candy dish together.

Enjoy the ensuing pandemonium when he takes a big handful.

14. Leave cryptic notes for a few days beforehand, warning about an impending prank.

Then do absolutely nothing the day of.

Watch him squirm.

15. "Spill" nail polish on his favorite pair of pants.

Pour some of a bottle of polish onto wax paper, let dry, and peel off.

Place on his favorite article of clothing, or his laptop ... anywhere, really!

16. Two words: Bug. Lamp.

Cut out pieces of cardboard in the shape of a roach, and tape it inside a lamp shade they'll have to reach in and turn on.

Voila! Insta-horror.

17. Change his ringtone to something obnoxious — and then crank it to full volume.

It's especially fun if he's at work or somewhere public when you call.

18. Superglue a pen cap shut, and ask him to open for you.

Added points if you can switch a non-pranked pen in, twist it off, and say, "Nevermind."

19. Pretend you crashed either your car or his.

Come in crying hysterically, carrying a fake steering wheel (from a scrap yard) in your hand.

Tell him the important thing is that you're okay.

20. April Fools! Do none of these things!

You didn't think we would actually advocate such heartless pranks, did you?

Jeez ... We're bad, but not that bad!

Gwendolyn Bond-Upson is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to YourTango.