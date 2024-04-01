Quotes

50 Best April Fools' Day Memes & Quotes For People Who Hate Being April Fools

Send these memes to your April Fools' Day loving friends... because whomp whomp.

By Liza Walter
Last updated on Apr 01, 2024

Ah, April Fools' Day. The one day of the year I make a concerted effort to stay under my covers and avoid people at all costs. (Who am I kidding? That's every day of the year.)

But April Fools' Day is particularly difficult when you already have trust issues because people think that their April fools' pranks are funny stuff. So personally, I'm always on the lookout for the best April Fools memes to express that unparalleled frustration. After all, whenever someone posts a somewhat controversial Facebook status, I'm the first one handing out the side-eye of doubt any day of the year.

And on April 1st, all posts must immediately be deemed suspicious.

Yes, April Fools' Day is meant to be a time to have fun, but keep in mind that people do have feelings. Even anti-social introverts like myself. And sometimes, these pranks or jokes or even hoaxes really can cause someone to lose their trust in you year-round, even if there is a whole holiday dedicated to them.

   

   

So here's my idea: Let's leave funny post-it notes on people's desks, send texts with jokes or emojis, and post funny memes, GIFs, and videos on our social media. But let's cut the tricks and pranks. I'm too old for this stuff, and you probably are too (#sorrynotsorry).

Best Funny April Fools' Day Memes

1. "Best April Fools' Day Prank ideas ... No pranks for April Fools'."

April Fools memes

2. "Pretend to be pregnant. Pretend to be engaged. People who love April Fools' Day."

two buttons april fools meme

3. "People who hate April Fools Day... I am once again asking you to just not."

bernie april fools meme

4. "Yeah, April Fools' Day is canceled due to social distancing."

april fools meme

5. "April Fools' Day brown E's."

april fools meme

6. "April fools — April fools everywhere!"

april fools meme

7. "This is the evilest April fool prank I've ever seen!"

april fools meme

8. "Who needs April Fools when your whole life is a joke?"

april fools meme

9. "Go ahead, April Fools me. I double dare you."

april fools meme

10. "It's April, fools!"

april fools meme

11. "Best office prank award goes to..."

april fools meme

12. "Brace yourselves — The April Fools pranks are coming."

april fools meme

13. "Some people just want to watch the world burn."

april fools meme

14. "An easy, cheap, and funny April Fools' idea — You can thank me later."

april fools meme

15. "April Fools — put a piece of cling wrap under the cap of a shampoo bottle so it won't pour."

april fools meme

16. "The face you make when someone pranks you on April Fools Day."

april fools meme

17. Watch out or a shark will jump up and bite you in the butt.

april fools meme

18. "How to float — 1. Pour water on ground 2. Step away from water."

april fools meme

19. "A kid at my school has been hiding these behind the windows."

april fools meme

20. "Mirror under repair. Please do not use."

april fools meme

21. "Next time a stranger talks to me when I'm alone, I will look at them shocked and whisper quietly 'You can see me?'"

april fools meme

22. "Need a good prank/revenge? Loose glitter on top of the fan blades in a bedroom;)"

april fools meme

23. "Thanks dad for the iPad."

april fools meme

24. "Y'all too old to be talking about 'April Fools Day', Today is April 1st, I hope y'all got that rent money."

april fools meme

25. "Mentos ice bomb for your friends that love soda. Thanks Satan!"

april fools meme

26. Cadbury grapes, anyone?

april fools meme

27. A mayo-nut.

april fools meme

28. "This is how to get disowned hahaha."

april fools meme

29. Ah, that early morning shower of bliss, then step on bubble wrap and mess up someone's whole day.

april fools meme

30. "A shower rug that turns red when wet. Best way to scare the hell out of your visitors."

april fools meme

Best April Fools' Day Quotes

31. "Brace yourselves. The April Fools' pranks are coming."

april fools quotes

32. "Just a warning that on April Fools' Day, my natural distrust of others will be ratcheted up to a level bordering on psychosis."

april fools quote

33. "Y'all too old to be talking bout April Fools' Day. It's April 1st, hope y'all got that rent money."

april fools quote

34. "If tomorrow is April 1st, does that mean that more people than usual will lie on the internet?"

april fools quote

35. "It's April Fools' Day. Trust nothing and nobody. Just like any other day."

april fools quote

36. "Here's to hoping this is all just a big April Fools joke."

april fools quote

37. "No one can be trusted."

april fools quote

38. "April Fools' Day is the one day of the year that people critically evaluate news articles before accepting them as true."

april fools quote

39. "April Fools Day is canceled this year, as no made-up prank could match the unbelievable crap happening in the real world right now."

april fools quote

40. "My only hope for April Fools' Day is that Trump announces this has all been a monumental prank."

april fools quote

41. "Let's rename April Fools' Day to, 'National Let's Pretend We're Pregnant On Facebook Day.'"

april fools quote

42. "Who needs April Fools' when your whole life is a joke?"

april fools quote

43. "Is it safe to come out yet?"

april fools quote

44. "It's April Fools day and I'm not believing any of that crap. Even if you're dying, tell me tomorrow."

april fools quote

45. "When it's April Fools day, but your entire life is a prank."

april fools quote

46. "I dare you to say 'April fools' one more time..."

april fools quote

47. "Think you you can't be fooled? You just were. Read it again."

april fools quote

48. "It's April Fools, so don't believe anything you read on Facebook! You know, just like every other day."

april fools quote

49. "If my milk expires on April 1st, does that mean my milk isn't really expired?"

april fools quote

50. "The best office prank I pull on April Fools day is pretending I like being here."

april fools quote

Liza Walter is a writer who focuses on current events and pop culture.