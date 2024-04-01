50 Best April Fools' Day Memes & Quotes For People Who Hate Being April Fools

Ah, April Fools' Day. The one day of the year I make a concerted effort to stay under my covers and avoid people at all costs. (Who am I kidding? That's every day of the year.)

But April Fools' Day is particularly difficult when you already have trust issues because people think that their April fools' pranks are funny stuff. So personally, I'm always on the lookout for the best April Fools memes to express that unparalleled frustration. After all, whenever someone posts a somewhat controversial Facebook status, I'm the first one handing out the side-eye of doubt any day of the year.

And on April 1st, all posts must immediately be deemed suspicious.

Yes, April Fools' Day is meant to be a time to have fun, but keep in mind that people do have feelings. Even anti-social introverts like myself. And sometimes, these pranks or jokes or even hoaxes really can cause someone to lose their trust in you year-round, even if there is a whole holiday dedicated to them.

So here's my idea: Let's leave funny post-it notes on people's desks, send texts with jokes or emojis, and post funny memes, GIFs, and videos on our social media. But let's cut the tricks and pranks. I'm too old for this stuff, and you probably are too (#sorrynotsorry).

Best Funny April Fools' Day Memes

1. "Best April Fools' Day Prank ideas ... No pranks for April Fools'."

2. "Pretend to be pregnant. Pretend to be engaged. People who love April Fools' Day."

3. "People who hate April Fools Day... I am once again asking you to just not."

4. "Yeah, April Fools' Day is canceled due to social distancing."

5. "April Fools' Day brown E's."

6. "April fools — April fools everywhere!"

7. "This is the evilest April fool prank I've ever seen!"

8. "Who needs April Fools when your whole life is a joke?"

9. "Go ahead, April Fools me. I double dare you."

10. "It's April, fools!"

11. "Best office prank award goes to..."

12. "Brace yourselves — The April Fools pranks are coming."

13. "Some people just want to watch the world burn."

14. "An easy, cheap, and funny April Fools' idea — You can thank me later."

15. "April Fools — put a piece of cling wrap under the cap of a shampoo bottle so it won't pour."

16. "The face you make when someone pranks you on April Fools Day."

17. Watch out or a shark will jump up and bite you in the butt.

18. "How to float — 1. Pour water on ground 2. Step away from water."

19. "A kid at my school has been hiding these behind the windows."

20. "Mirror under repair. Please do not use."

21. "Next time a stranger talks to me when I'm alone, I will look at them shocked and whisper quietly 'You can see me?'"

22. "Need a good prank/revenge? Loose glitter on top of the fan blades in a bedroom;)"

23. "Thanks dad for the iPad."

24. "Y'all too old to be talking about 'April Fools Day', Today is April 1st, I hope y'all got that rent money."

25. "Mentos ice bomb for your friends that love soda. Thanks Satan!"

26. Cadbury grapes, anyone?

27. A mayo-nut.

28. "This is how to get disowned hahaha."

29. Ah, that early morning shower of bliss, then step on bubble wrap and mess up someone's whole day.

30. "A shower rug that turns red when wet. Best way to scare the hell out of your visitors."

Best April Fools' Day Quotes

31. "Brace yourselves. The April Fools' pranks are coming."

32. "Just a warning that on April Fools' Day, my natural distrust of others will be ratcheted up to a level bordering on psychosis."

33. "Y'all too old to be talking bout April Fools' Day. It's April 1st, hope y'all got that rent money."

34. "If tomorrow is April 1st, does that mean that more people than usual will lie on the internet?"

35. "It's April Fools' Day. Trust nothing and nobody. Just like any other day."

36. "Here's to hoping this is all just a big April Fools joke."

37. "No one can be trusted."

38. "April Fools' Day is the one day of the year that people critically evaluate news articles before accepting them as true."

39. "April Fools Day is canceled this year, as no made-up prank could match the unbelievable crap happening in the real world right now."

40. "My only hope for April Fools' Day is that Trump announces this has all been a monumental prank."

41. "Let's rename April Fools' Day to, 'National Let's Pretend We're Pregnant On Facebook Day.'"

42. "Who needs April Fools' when your whole life is a joke?"

43. "Is it safe to come out yet?"

44. "It's April Fools day and I'm not believing any of that crap. Even if you're dying, tell me tomorrow."

45. "When it's April Fools day, but your entire life is a prank."

46. "I dare you to say 'April fools' one more time..."

47. "Think you you can't be fooled? You just were. Read it again."

48. "It's April Fools, so don't believe anything you read on Facebook! You know, just like every other day."

49. "If my milk expires on April 1st, does that mean my milk isn't really expired?"

50. "The best office prank I pull on April Fools day is pretending I like being here."

Liza Walter is a writer who focuses on current events and pop culture.