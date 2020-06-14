20 Best Caffeine-Free Starbucks Drinks

One coffee a day keeps my mind sane.

There is nothing I love more than sitting outside in the summer heat and reaching over for my iced-caramel latte from Starbucks.

What's a girl to need when she has coffee and sunshine? Absolutely nothing — but what if you don't want caffeine? There are non-caffeinated Starbucks drinks that'll hit the spot.

In 1971, Zev Siegl founded one of the most prominent coffee chains in the country. The small coffee shop opened its doors for the first time on March 31, 1971, in Seattle, Washington.

Since then, the notable company has offered its customers hundreds of our favorite holiday beverages, yummy summer refreshers, and many more.

When I was in high school, my all-time favorite thing to do was drive over to Starbucks with my friends and sit in the parking lot just talking about life while enjoying our beverages.

I was never a fan of coffee — except when my grandma would give me a small cup with a piece of bread on the side.

Even after those moments, I never reached for coffee even if I wanted a pick me up or something sweet to sip on.

I think one of the biggest reasons why I don't frequently drink coffee (from any chain) is because of the effects it has. You're either awake for way too long after drinking some or if you're used to having a cup a day, you can actually go through withdrawal when you skip it!

People like me who enjoy coffee at reasonable leisure should have something to break that craving, right?

Yes! Behold, our Lord and savior, non-caffeinated drinks.

Who needs the extra caffeine when you can enjoy a drink without feeling like you're going to drive yourself mad all night?

If you didn't already know, Starbucks offers a variety of non-caffeinated drinks for those who simply cannot tolerate the unbearable caffeine.

That is why I have compiled a list of our favorite caffeine-free Starbucks drinks — plus a bonus list of drinks that have caffeine but can be ordered as decaf!

Non-Caffeinated Drinks at Starbucks

Hot chocolate is one of the best warm beverages that everyone enjoys during and even after the holiday season. These drinks will surely satisfy your cravings!

1. White Hot Chocolate

Traditions are a thing of the past; Starbucks' white hot chocolate is full of warm, white chocolate syrup that is almost as sweet as you.

2. Nutella Hot Chocolate

Nutella and hot chocolate? This will surely kill any sweet tooth you once had!

3. Double Chocolaty Chip Frappuccino

This irresistibly delicious frappuccino is the perfect drink to have when you're in need of a boost (from all the sugar of course).

4. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

Think of the white chocolate crème frappuccino as the chocolaty chip's fancy French cousin.

5. Peppermint Hot Chocolate

This is the most perfect and aesthetically pleasing holiday drink!

Caffeine-free teas at Starbucks

Hot teas can almost instantly soothe your hectic life and allow you to unwind with herbal ingredients. A lot of tea brands are full of caffeine, but these teas will do just the trick.

6. Calm Tea

For those long nights after an unbearable shift at work, unwind with this calm herbal tea.

7. Passion Tea

Like Drake once said, "Passionate from miles away." This passion tea will have you moving and grooving all night long.

8. Pineapple Kona Pop Brewed Herbal Tea

If you're in desperate need of a beach getaway, your first stop should be at Starbucks picking up this little taste of paradise.

9. Zen Tea

We all need to feel zen throughout the day; what better way than drinking an herbal tea that has all the ailments you need to be at peace?

10. Peach Tranquility Tea

With hints of pineapple and chamomile blossoms, peach tranquility tea is one of our favorites.

Caffeine-free Cold Drinks at Starbucks

Spring is not over yet, friends! Although the heat might be sweltering and overbearing, these Spring drinks are our go-to's during any season!

11. Strawberry Frappucino

If the vibrant colors weren't enough to catch your attention, the strawberry frappuccino will leave you begging for you.

12. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

With layers of buttery caramel goodness and an extra crunch with caramel bits, this drink screams, "TRY ME!"

13. Blended Strawberry Lemonade

The perfect combination in a cup; who wouldn't want to try this?!

14. Iced Passion Tango Tea

Hibiscus, lemongrass, apple, and lemonade; this is a recipe fit for those hot summer days.

15. Iced Golden Ginger Drink

This is the ultimate flavor showdown; hints of ginger, pineapple, and turmeric make this drink a hit.

Decaf Drinks at Starbucks

Did you know your favorite caffeine-filled drinks can be ordered as decaf? These will definitely become your new favorite drinks!

16. Maple Pecan Crème

Maple and pecans are a match made in heaven and we had no idea until now!

17. Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème

Rich and creamy hints of vanilla are oozing out of this delicious frappuccino.

18. Cinnamon Dolce Crème

Do not be fooled by the simplicity of this drink; the cinnamon dolce syrup will erupt all of your tastebuds.

19. Pumpkin Spice Crème

Best for all four seasons! Anything pumpkin flavored will surely be a hit in our books.

20. Vanilla Crème

This is the ultimate drink for the people who do not enjoy espresso; rich vanilla topped with fluffy whipped cream, need I say more?

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, music, and astrology topics.