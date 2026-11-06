4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have Some Truly Great Things Happening On November 7

November 7 is a Wood Rooster Open Day in the Year of the Fire Horse, offering just enough energetic support for some truly amazing things to happen for four Chinese zodiac signs.

Open Days are perfect for starting something new. Since we are still at the beginning of November, choose an activity you feel motivated to work on all month. Wood Days are usually pretty busy, but on Saturday these animal signs are mainly focused on what truly matters most. It all works out!

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1. Dog

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You do what you have to do on November 7, Dog, and amazingly, the situation pans out pretty well. A very difficult decision comes up on Saturday and you have no choice but to make it ASAP.

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It's hard to predict how other things will work out once you take your stance. You have to do what is best for your life, and trust that the powers that be will work in your (and everyone else's) favor. That choice actually makes so many more things in your life start falling into place. Hooray!

2. Pig

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You're trying your hardest not to overspend. You have been working diligently to be frugal, which has meant avoiding purchases that you feel are unnecessary. On Saturday, your budget and the price align, making it possible to buy what you want.

At first, you're still a bit reluctant because you desperately don't want to put yourself in a bind. But you know this thing will make your life easier, and so you decide to go for it. It's a hard choice, but once you do it, you feel really excited.

3. Tiger

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You really like to get things done and settled quickly. On November 7, you resolve a problematic scheduling conflict. Sometimes, getting all your friends to do one thing on the same day feels like herding cats. On Saturday, you double down on your effort to coordinate everyone's schedules.

You're not one to ever let discouragement stop you. You know you'll feel better once you're with the people you care about. You have the will, and you won't give up until you find a way. You don't end the day without accomplishing your mission.

4. Horse

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If there's one thing you don't love, it's waiting. Wood energy has you wishing to start something on November 7. Since this is the final stretch of the year in your sign, you're really motivated to get moving.

Some much-needed info gives you what you need to know to make the rest of the month just fine. It's unnerving to wait for someone to get back to you with an answer. It feels like your entire life depends on one person and one moment in time.

Have patience, though, Horse. On Saturday, you finally receive the answer you hoped for. Even though you wish it had arrived earlier, the timing works for you, and now you can move forward with your own plans.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.