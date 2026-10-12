These 5 Zodiac Signs Have Some Very Good Horoscopes On Tuesday, October 13

There is a whole lot of feel-good energy in the air on October 13. So, if you are feeling the charge, you are most likely one of these five zodiac signs that have very good horoscopes on Tuesday.

Expect to be compared in a hauntingly beautiful way to The Cranberries' hit song, because with a waxing crescent moon in Scorpio, your aura and moves will certainly linger. These astrological signs can especially blame it on an atmospheric shift that's awakening their soul.

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1. Aquarius

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On October 13, 2026, you are activated. It's as if there was a struggle to find your on switch or your power-up button, but now you're off to the races. Simply put, what has been stalled is taking off immediately. That's good news, Aquarius. Right?

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But what seems to be so exceptional that it is taking people, including you, by surprise is the intensity of the speed. As Drake rapped, you "went from 0 to 100 real quick." Though many folks may want to ask why, they also fear that they may not understand it. If they asked, would you be willing to teach a masterclass?

2. Leo

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Thanks to the moon being in your fellow fixed sign, you can finally feel confident that your position is solidified. You, like Santa Claus in "Oogie Boogie's Song" from The Nightmare Before Christmas, "ain't going nowhere," Leo.

Whoever thought you could be moved or removed is not a cause for concern. What is greater than that is why you are irreplaceable. Expect to be complimented on your dedication and impact on Tuesday. No one can bring what you bring to the table or motivate people the way you do. Even when you're not around, you are asked about. This information will have you feeling good all day long.

3. Sagittarius

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The good news about having the moon in your neighboring sign is that it shows what keeps you grounded and what helps you elevate. Tuesday is, as Whitney Houston sings, "one of those days." On October 13, you not only feel optimistic, Sagittarius. You also sense excitement and so much goodness building up around you.

For the record, positive vibes tend to follow you wherever you go because they are within you. The Scorpio moon reminds you that the power is yours, especially as you spread encouragement through intuition, wisdom, wide-eyed curiosity, charisma, and approachable mystique that lures in expansive opportunities and even more high-spirited energy your way.

4. Pisces

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If anyone is in for a treat on Tuesday, it is you, Pisces. The Scorpio moon has you channeling Disney Princess vibes. It wakes you from a deep sleep so you can live the life you wished for before your nap. How do you wake up to a dream come true? Let's get into it.

When you dream, you dream big. On October 13, you settle on committing to what your soul deeply longs for, which never has anything to do with how grand your life could be. It's more about how you can create a life full of faith, spirit, imagination, and romance that you will look back and realize is more fulfilling than you originally hoped for.

5. Capricorn

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October 13 is a pivotal day for you, Capricorn. After many moons have helped you set yourself up for long-term success, the energy of Tuesday's Scorpio moon reveals that your time has arrived. Like the classic '90s song used in Bruce Almighty, you've "got the power." Every necessary essential to take on this new task, you have it.

All that is required from you now is to take the final step and cross the threshold with intention. Commit to this next phase and fully embrace the shift. Lock in and claim it, especially since it's yours and all on you now. No need to wonder if you're ready. You already know you are.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.