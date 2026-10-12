3 Zodiac Signs Attract Happiness & Love During Lilith Direct On Tuesday, October 13

During Lilith direct, on October 13, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting happiness and love. Lilith's energy is scintillating, so prepare to be wowed.

We're not just going to find love during this transit, but romantic excitement, too. You may think you've been there and done that, but what's coming your way on Tuesday will totally shake up how you do things. Love finds you and wakes you up, and you like it!

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1. Libra

Design: YourTango

On this day, Libra, you get to do that one thing you've avoided for a long time, and that is falling in love. That's right. You don't like to think it's an active avoidance, but it is, and you know it.

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Still, during Lilith direct, you can't keep love from entering your world, and when you fall, you fall hard. Don't worry. It's all good. It seems you've been missing out after all. On Tuesday, you feel alive again and excited to see where this is going.

Lilith direct is not a mellow transit, and it doesn't bring out mellowness in you, either. It does just the opposite: it stimulates you and gets your blood pumping. Love and happiness do the rest.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

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When you fall in love, Leo, it's like the sky opens up and the light of a thousand suns shines down on you and your loved one. You wouldn't have it any other way. Go big or go home, right?

Lilith direct is doing the influencing here, but you're feeling like you are more than lucky. You're cosmically chosen. Hey, you can't help but feel special at this time. It's as if the universe handpicked you to experience love and happiness.

The beauty of it all is that it comes as a shock to you. Can you really be THIS loved in this lifetime? You've known love before, but this time around, holy smokes! Whatever's happening, bring it on! You want more!

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3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The last thing on your mind right now is love or romance. You've been so distracted lately with simply trying to improve your own life that taking on another person was not even a thought in your head. Of course, the universe has different plans, as it so often does.

On Tuesday, Lilith direct is timed so brilliantly. The love that's coming your way now is not something you can hope for or prepare for. This is what makes it feel so amazing. It's a truly happy surprise.

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It looks like the universe isn't paying attention to how distracted or busy you are. It definitely wants to put this new and very alluring person directly in your view. And you're looking, Gemini. You're looking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.