Things Finally Work Out For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 4, 2026

On May 4, 2026, things finally start to work out for three zodiac signs. We receive new knowledge on Monday, and immediately start figuring out what to do with it.

We're way smarter than we realized and this insight helps us and the other people in our lives, too. When the universe drops a hint, it's up to us to listen. On this day, we definitely do.

1. Gemini

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On Monday, something someone says hits you hard, Gemini. It either totally rubs you the wrong way or gives you just the kind of insight you need to know how to deal with the person in the future.

During Mercury direct, it becomes very clear that you and this other person are just not ready for each other. You're willing to accept your differences, but you also need to set some boundaries. This benefits both you and the other party.

The insight you receive during this Mercury transit lets you know that you are strong enough to remain with your own convictions. You are always willing to grow, but you should never diminish yourself. You have strong beliefs, and no one can take that away from you.

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2. Cancer

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On Monday, Mercury direct helps you recognize what makes you feel comfortable and what really has you feeling awkward. While that sounds simple enough, the distinction is not always easy to spot, especially if you have people-pleasing tendencies.

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This Mercury transit has you feeling very adamant about your feelings. The planet of communication also helps you express them more easily, which is something you often struggle to do.

You are able to say no when necessary, and this is a big change for you, Cancer. If you do not feel comfortable, then forget it! It's done, and you don't need to participate. Don't let anyone talk you into doing things you don't want to do.

3. Sagittarius

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You are nothing short of unstoppable on this day, Sagittarius. Mercury's power has unlocked some vital knowledge, and you're able to do something truly outstanding with this new insight.

You finally got a taste of the truth, and now you want even more. This day brings you the kind of understanding that can turn your whole life around, and you're all in. You are a naturally optimistic person, and you don't often allow yourself to think negatively. Yet, during Mercury direct, you find yourself feeling more positive than you thought was even possible.

This transit improves your communication in powerful ways. You now know how to get your point across and make others feel comfortable with what you want to tell them. Everything is falling into place exactly as it should.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.