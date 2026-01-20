Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 21, 2026

On January 21, 2026, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. On Wednesday, the Sun conjunct Mercury represents the alignment of self-expression and mental focus.

If you've ever found yourself at a loss for words, those words make themselves known on Wednesday. This Sun-Mercury alignment favors important conversations and decisive thinking.

If you're one of these astrological signs, expect to see some personal breakthroughs take place on January 21. We solve our problems and get whatever needs to be done out of the way. We pave the way for our success, and in turn, success finds us. Get to it!

1. Aries

January 21 puts you in a position where your voice carries weight, Aries. Something you say on Wednesday hits home, and the response you receive confirms that you were right to speak up. The Sun conjunct Mercury helps you connect your instincts with logic. Instead of acting first and explaining later, you know exactly what you want and how to articulate it. That combination opens doors, especially in work-related situations.

During this Sun-Mercury alignment, success comes from being direct and mentally present, Aries. Honesty helps, too. Something you say on Wednesday helps you move ahead faster than expected. Good for you!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Sun conjunct Mercury helps you organize your thoughts into something useful and effective, Virgo. On January 21, an idea you have been refining for a while now finally comes together in a way that is easy to explain to others.

Sun conjunct Mercury has others recognizing you for your effective problem-solving skills. Someone asks for your help on this day, Virgo, and you actually want to help. This is because you not only believe in yourself, but you also know just what will do the trick.

On Wednesday, your success is practical, satisfying, and much-deserved, Virgo. You see now that if you put your mind to work, you get real results. Through good communication efforts, you are bound to rise to the top. You've got this!

3. Aquarius

January 21 has you realizing exactly how powerful you are, Aquarius. If you make the right moves during this Sun-Mercury alignment, you could find yourself well on your way to a very successful next phase of life. On Wednesday, you say something that surprises others but feels completely true to you. Their reaction is very telling; however, it is also quite positive.

It's a very good day to come out of the shadows and state your truth, Aquarius. People are listening right now, so don't let this moment pass you by. You won't have their attention forever. As Sun conjuncts Mercury, endless possibilities await. You get the idea that jumping right in is the only way to take advantage of what awaits you. Success is yours for the asking, Aquarius. Now, it's up to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.