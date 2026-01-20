Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 21, 2026

On January 21, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces opens up some of our most vulnerable emotional channels, while softening our defense mechanisms.

This lunar influence heightens sensitivity, allowing us to perceive love as a shared experience, rather than a big scary to-do. Romance under a Pisces Moon is a beautiful thing indeed. Heartfelt connections and meaningful developments are not only possible during this time, but probable. Connections deepen when we are less fearful of others.

On January 21, a romantic chapter begins to take shape for these astrological signs. We feel a renewed willingness to experience love without overthinking where it’s headed.

1. Cancer

On January 21, romance feels easier and less complicated for you, Cancer. You are no longer questioning whether your feelings are valid. On Wednesday, you are well aware that they exist. The Pisces Moon brings a moment when feeling safe becomes the foundation of attraction. That's not a terrible way to feel, Cancer. Someone responds to your sincerity, and that response confirms that tenderness is available to you. Not bad at all!

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces, a romantic turning point arrives through a shared emotion or an unspoken understanding. Sometimes, we need no words to convey what we feel. The deep love that arrives on this day has staying power because both parties feel safe.

2. Libra

On January 21, the universe draws your attention to the emotional undercurrent that's taking place beneath your relationships, Libra. The Pisces Moon nudges you away from how things look on the surface. This lunar influence has you doing a deep dive to see what really makes this thing work so well. Deep love arrives because you allow yourself the vulnerability of empathy.

You want to know what goes on in the heart and mind of the one you love. You are not afraid to find out what's in there, either. On Wednesday, you're willing to share your own emotions, too. Your renewed connection resonates on a deeper level, Libra, and marks the start of a more emotionally satisfying romantic phase. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces, love becomes less about appearance and more about mutual understanding and presence.

3. Capricorn

The Pisces Moon has you softening your usual approach to love, Capricorn. On January 21, you want to take a chance on emotional openness, something that is rare in your life. You find yourself expressing feelings you usually keep contained, and the response you receive changes your perspective on intimacy. Deep love arrives when you drop the composed act and just let yourself live a little.

This new romantic era begins with trust, both in yourself and in the person you are involved with. By letting your emotions lead this time, you get to experience what love is really all about. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces, embrace authenticity, Capricorn. Live a little.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.