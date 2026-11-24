On Tuesday night, we have ourselves a Full Moon. A Full Moon in Gemini, to be exact. And that means a struggle we've been dealing with for way too long is finally coming to an end.

For three zodiac signs, this lunation is monumental. We're no longer tied down to the problems of our past. Instead, we're grateful that we endured it all. Though it wasn't easy, and it definitely wasn't fun, it taught us a lot and got us to where we are right now. On November 24, we're laying down our swords, so to speak. The battle is finally over, and we couldn't be happier.

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1. Gemini

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Life hasn't been easy, Gemini. Yet you never gave up hope that better days were on the horizon. You kept on wishing and praying, and on Tuesday, the universe responds. During the Gemini Full Moon, you receive a sign that lets you know that your struggle has finally seen its last days. Hooray!

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Now, you can look forward to seeing your dreams fulfilled. But that doesn't mean it's time to sit on the couch and wait for things to fall into your lap. You need to meet the universe halfway. It's time to get active again. This is no time for laziness.

The Full Moon in your sign shows you that if you stick with your dream, it will eventually come true, which is all the more reason to be very specific with what you want. It's time for the struggles to end and for you to get on with your life.

2. Aquarius

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Your struggle ends on Tuesday, mainly because you now know what to call it, Aquarius. In other words, you can identify exactly what's been troubling you. And once you name it, you can walk away from it once and for all.

During the Full Moon in Gemini, you have a choice, as is the case with so many Gemini transits. You can either continue on in the same way you've been, or you can change things completely, which will lead to less struggle and more peace of mind. No-brainer, right?

Now that you know what's been causing your struggle, you are smart enough to say no to it and move on with your life. You want to feel at peace, and you are gonna make it happen.

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3. Sagittarius

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You might say that during the Full Moon in Gemini, you're able to come full circle, Sagittarius. A particular topic has been nagging at you, and you can finally put it to rest.

Now that the year is almost over, you can come to your own conclusion about what to do about this particular subject. You've gone through a lot to get here. But you haven't been able to ditch this struggle.

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To be clear, you tried to change certain things. You tried to stay open, and ended up doing it your own way anyway. This Full Moon helps you to reassert yourself and trust your gut. Doing it your way is definitely the key to ending your struggles. Isn't it always? It sure seems that way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.