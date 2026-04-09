3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Romantic New Era Starting On April 10, 2026

Starting on April 10, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a romantic new era. It's quite easy to feel romantic and loving during the Aquarius Moon.

This is the beginning of a new and promising romantic period in your life. The stars are set up for love and romance, and our hearts are ready to receive.

During this lunar transit, romance is in the air, yet we are also reminded that this is not a thing we have to doubt. Love is always there for us, and if we so choose, we can watch it grow and flourish.

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1. Libra

Design: Your Tango

On this day, during the Aquarius Moon, there seems to be someone new and curious in your life, Libra. This feels amazing and kind of thrilling. You are always tantalized by the idea of new romance, and you may just be in the presence of it during this lunar transit.

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It seems as though the stars have put you in a position where romance is all around you. There's no escaping it now, and you really don't want to, anyway. This may just be your new path. How fortunate and beautiful!

If you're game, then game on. It's nice to be thinking about a new person again, rather than being glued to your phone, doomscrolling, and wasting the days away. You love being around real people, not random strangers on screens.

2. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

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It's nice to get out of that stuck state of mind where it seems like the whole world is drowning in anxiety, isn't it? The Aquarius Moon shows you that you're the boss of your own condition, and on Friday, you choose to be in love.

There's truly nothing like love to get a person out of whatever funk they are stuck in. Being in a funk is just too boring for you. You want excitement and fantasy. You want a fun romance, and you're about to get it.

This is the beginning of a new era in your romantic life, and it's nothing like you've ever experienced before. So, get your mind and body ready, Pisces, because things are about to change for the better!

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3. Sagittarius

Design: Your Tango

The truest romance, for you, takes place in a meeting of the minds, and Sagittarius. On this day, during the Aquarius Moon, you get to experience just that.

You are someone who cannot be bound by limits. You are a free-spirited wanderer down to your core. Yet, you also have an appreciation for deep, philosophical talks. When you meet someone and connect on this level, it means everything.

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The love this lunar transit ushers into your life revolves around a certain, very specific kind of thinking, and this creates real magic. We're talking about the loving and miraculous kind of magic that changes everything. On Friday, you meet a soulmate who gives you butterflies, and the rest is history. Go, make history!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.