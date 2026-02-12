6 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Rewarding New Era Starting On February 13, 2026

Saturn enters Aries on February 13, 2026, the start of a very rewarding new era for six zodiac signs. Saturn represents achievement through hard work, and these astrological signs that have given their all are about to reap the benefits.

After a "brutal" three-year cycle of learning the harsh lessons of Saturn in Pisces, professional astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video that these signs have entirely mastered a specific area of life. Now, "the rewards that are coming in when Saturn enters Aries are life-altering," Hathor said. It isn't always easy going through change, but the following zodiac signs are prepared and ready to enter this rewarding new era.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Saturn in Pisces put your relationships through the wringer. But as Saturn enters Aries on February 13, you enter a much more rewarding new era of stable and peaceful relationships.

Advertisement

While this past Saturn cycle was difficult, Hathor explained, through it all, "you have mastered quality relationships." Starting now, "you're exiting all toxic relationships," the astrologer explained, and attracting "financial partners that are stable, secure, and generous with you."

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Congrats, Pisces! You've officially made it through your Saturn return. Throughout the last three years, Hathor explained that you've likely experienced "people take advantage of your kind nature." From friends belittling you to exes being lowkey toxic, you've been used time and time again, especially in work environments.

Thankfully, that time of your life is over and you enter a much more rewarding new era on February 13. You have Venus in your sign at the same time, making you look and feel your very best, "inviting more abundance in," Hathor said, while Saturn, now in Aries, "structures your finances in the best way possible."

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, "there would've been a brutal endings of your career" while Saturn was in Pisces for the last three years, Hathor explained. "All your dreams, hopes, aspirations, would've felt like they were getting crushed," the astrologer added, but now that Saturn is entering Aries, a much more rewarding era begins.

Though the last few years weren't easy by any means, "you have mastered this area now," Hathor said. You know what you want out of your career, and you're starting to get very clear on exactly how to get it. Get ready, because "the opportunities are gonna flood in," she said.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you've been going through it for the past three years. Saturn in Pisces was emotionally draining, Hathor said, but as Saturn enters Aries on February 13, a more rewarding era finally begins.

"Finally, you're going to be free to move around and dance," the astrologer explained. "You are breaking the shackles of your feet, and you're reinforcing new love and passion back into your life," she added, so be prepared for a better, more harmonious era ahead.

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, since Saturn is your ruling planet, "when Saturn moves, your entire life shifts," Hathor explained. So when Saturn enters Aries on February 13, you enter a very rewarding new era in your home life.

While this includes moving or buying a house, "this is also a psychological shift," said Hathor, "so even if you don't move physically, you're gonna move mentally and emotionally."

Advertisement

6. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Saturn entering Aries marks the start of a rewarding new era for your finances. According to Hathor, "You're gonna see a drastic improvement in your finances as Saturn exits your personal income house."

This astrologer warned that "your words will carry far more weight than they ever have carried before," which means you should be extra careful with what you say moving forward. As Hathor said, "you're gonna have to put your money where your mouth is."

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.