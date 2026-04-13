3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 14, 2026

Starting on April 14, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. When the Moon forms a trine with Jupiter, we create for ourselves a sense of stability.

Right now, we're living through extraordinary times, and we must find a way to feel positive. On Tuesday, the gloves come off. We're not waiting around for someone else to decide our fate for us. We need safety and security, and we are going to make that happen for ourselves.

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1. Gemini

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It seems you've done enough thinking, Gemini, and now you're ready to put your money where your mouth is. You are tired of feeling afraid to act, and so, when the Moon forms a trine with Jupiter, you change that.

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You got used to falling in line with all the other folks who feel as if their world has been knocked out from beneath their feet. However, you are ingenious and wish to do something about it. You don't intend to wallow in your own misery.

During this transit, you don't take no for an answer. You want to restore your world to its original settings. You are personally working to fix all the strife and weirdness that has made everyone feel so unsteady. This is the start of a much more powerful era of your life.

2. Scorpio

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You are now choosing to see that you are powerful, rather than a victim of circumstance. This brings about a feeling of security for you, Scorpio.

There's a healing quality to this transit, and it gets right to the heart of what makes you feel insecure or unstable. You are aware of who you are, and no one can take that away from you.

On this day, when the Moon forms a trine with Jupiter, you declare a new era of stability for yourself. You've come to a place, both mentally and emotionally, where you're tired of being told what to do by someone who has no idea what you're really made of. You feel empowered, and you are making things happen.

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3. Pisces

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What you have that very few others do is a sort of spiritual anchoring, Pisces. This is exactly what helps you get through these hard times and into a more powerful era. You know who you are and what you're about, and you're not going to buckle under the pressure.

This is a new period in your life, and you plan on seeing it all the way through on your own terms. You've learned the hard way, like many of us, that you can't give up your life or your rights to anyone else.

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So, this is only the beginning for you. When the Moon forms a trine with Jupiter, you're forging your way into a better life that denies the existence of the negative and unstable. You feel wonderful, and it shows.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.