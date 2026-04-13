5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, when Mercury in Pisces makes a positive aspect to Uranus in Taurus.

Mercury and Uranus aren't in the best situation right now, but sometimes bad times turn into fortuitous moments. Mercury in Pisces is weak, and when it's at a critical degree, it goes through hardships. Uranus is completing a seven-year transit in Taurus. What makes today interesting is that fate has some writing on the wall. When both Mercury and Uranus are at critical and final, fated degrees, you have a chance to see what the universe is up to.

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Today begins a finishing time for these astrological signs who see their past aligning with their future. You start to understand why you had to go through all that you've endured. You begin to show signs of solid character. You're calm and at peace, ready to handle anything that comes up.

1. Aries

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Aries, Tuesday is going to be a great day for you because you're ready to put an end to a lie you've heard. You believed something you were told by a person who didn't think very highly of you. You wanted to learn and grow, so you took their words to heart. Yet, now you see the purpose in the sadness.

You detach from the negative part and invest in yourself. You are ready to own the part that needs work, but not be a slave to the things that don't. You move forward with powerful conviction. What could have broken wound up making you a stronger person.

2. Aquarius

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Today is a great day for you because you are resourceful. On April 14, you finally handle something related to your finances that has been hanging over your head for some time. You know that it takes courage to stop ignoring a problem and face it head-on.

Aquarius, you no longer let fear of past instability project into your future. Determined to make your life better and to see things work out, you find the solution you needed.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, things are working out for you in a way that you hadn't expected because you see yourself in a way that you truly are. You boost your confidence by believing that you can accomplish great things. When you feared your failures or felt small, you stepped away from growth.

Today, you not only embrace your strength, but you also use it to your advantage. On April 14, you're ready to make life grow in the best possible way. You aren't full of worry or self-doubt. Today's instability actually fans the flames of your strength.

4. Sagittarius

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On April 14, you discover something you didn't realize about your past. You read a note or see something in a family photo that reveals why you've done things a certain way. This insight leads you to a desire to do things better. You want to change your life through habit, and you start incorporating a new one you know will last.

You take better care of yourself. You try to sleep earlier. You go for a walk even if it's just around your living room. Great things start today, and it starts with you. You're ready to take ownership of your life, and now is the best day to start.

5. Gemini

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Today, you discover that you love to work, but you also want to live a life that you enjoy. You haven't been able to find the right balance. Yet, on April 14, you do. You learn what has absorbed your time. You decide you have to let go of those habits so you can live life to the fullest.

Gemini, you don't want to be the type of person who limits themselves by being stuck in a certain mindset. You sign up for podcasts on self-improvement. You look up books to read and put them on your playlist. You are investing in yourself and your health is the start of great things to come.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.