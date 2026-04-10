5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Saturday, April 11

Five zodiac signs have powerful horoscopes on April 11, 2026, when Mars conjuncts Neptune in Aries at a critical degree.

Mars has only been in Aries for two days, and on Saturday, it connects with slow-moving Neptune. When you merge the fire of Mars with the dreamy energy of a illusive planet like Neptune, sparks fly and creativity is born. The engine of your mind gets a kickstart, and you're open to incredible downloads of information.

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Creative or not, these astrological signs think about the future in a new light on Saturday. You see what's possible even if it feels nothing short of a pipe dream. Don't waste the moment or brush it off to a random flash of insight. Instead, write the thought down. Remember, many incredible ideas began with a note quickly scribbled on a napkin.

1. Aries

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Get ready, Aries. During your April 11 horoscope, you experience a flash of insight that prepares you for a new chapter in your life. Just one week away from the New Moon in your zodiac sign, the universe sends you a download of information in the form of Mars conjunct Neptune in Aries. These two planets show you what you can do to build a life of your dreams.

You have a powerful vision for the future that comes in a flash of insight, perhaps as a lucid dream. You may not believe that what you see is possible, but trust the wisdom that comes from within. A door can open up to you at any time. You just have to be ready to walk through and see where your life is meant to grow.

2. Pisces

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You're ready to create a life of wealth and riches, Pisces, and on April 11, you get an idea of how. You know that to get where you want to be in your life, you can't go the traditional route. You need an idea and a commitment to being in service to others. When Mars conjuncts your ruling planet in your sector of personal wealth, you see how the dots connect.

You realize that you have certain traits and resources others can use. Some of these can be uniquely channeled into projects that support a cause you believe in. You have to take a step out of your comfort zone, but Neptune in Aries pushes you to think in ways you have not in the past. Today becomes a springboard into a brighter future, and you are reaching for it.

3. Libra

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Libra, on April 11, you realize that certain dreams can come true even if you stopped believing in yourself. What you want is to be in a partnership with someone who dreams as you do and imagines the world in the way you see it. You need a kindred spirit who embraces all that is possible for the future without holding back.

Mars in Aries, connecting to dreamy Neptune, provokes your imagination in a way that's deeply intriguing. The proposition is to wage a war against yourself. You need to stop saying it's impossible or that you can never find love or an opportunity to grow again. Instead, lean into what happens as the universe unfolds for the next week. See what happens.

4. Scorpio

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When Mars and Neptune are conjunct in Aries on April 11, you feel ready to do something that you've never done before. You set a fitness goal that is super hard to reach. Yet, a part of you knows if you don't dream big, you'll stay where you are. You decide to challenge yourself in a way that's social media-worthy.

You know that to do what scares you is how you'll break free from a rut. You are inspired by a dream that is bigger than you feel you are right now. Instead of writing it down, you hide it in your heart. You're going to mull it over, but today is the first day of your transformation.

5. Capricorn

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Capricorn, when Mars and Neptune meet in Aries at a critical degree on April 11, it stirs something in your heart that is hard to describe. You realize who you wanted to be but gave up. You thought that those ideas were rubbish, but now you realize that there's nothing off the table when it comes to life.

Life is about decisions, and you are about to make one that changes the course of your life. You can be anything and anyone you desire with the right game plan. With the help of a motivated Mars, you make a firm decision. Dream reality or bust, and you decide to go for it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.