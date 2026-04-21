Money Comes In For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 22, 2026

Money is coming in for three zodiac signs on April 22, 2026. It's a beautiful day with no retrograde planets and we're in a powerful window after last week's Aries New Moon.

We're in an important era of transformation and improvement. This could be materialistic or about a shift in attitude. For these astrological signs, it's about how we look at money, and what we can do to get out of our own way if we've been unconsciously preventing the flow of it.

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This is a breaking point. On Wednesday, whatever was clogging that pipe is now free and clear, and we are about to experience an inward flow of money. It's real, and we owe it to ourselves to go with it.

1. Gemini

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Money flows in for you on Wednesday, Gemini, and the tap is not going to be shut off at any time too soon. Just pay attention to how it all started out for you and keep up the good work. April 22 brings you the golden results you've been waiting for.

It also reminds you of how you got here and what you should continue to do to keep this cash flow flowing, so to speak. You likely were not in the same situation last year around this time, which goes to show you that nothing is permanent. What you have now is fluidity and cash flow, and if you stick with the plan, this can last and last.

2. Cancer

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Your finances are on the rise. You don't like to think of yourself as a money person, per se, but the truth is, Cancer, what happens on April 22 makes you into one. It happens quickly and easily, too. You're definitely not fighting it. Sure, you don't like thinking of yourself as materialistic, but the reality is that we all need money to survive. It's better to allow it in than to deny its importance.

Plus, there are many things in your life that would benefit greatly from a little financial love. You feel safe and secure, and you intend to spend this money wisely. Your newfound money is going straight into your home.

3. Pisces

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You weren't really sure if the economy these days could bring you a good, steady flow of money. Yet on April 22, it sure seems as if things are much easier for you on the financial front. We all have to sacrifice a little now and then. Luckily, the universe likes to balance out that kind of give and take, mainly with a whole lot of give. It's your turn to receive, Pisces. Nice!

So, on Wednesday, you feel powerful. You are completely ready to receive monetary rewards and make the most of them. Money flows your way, and you are not going to get in the way of it. Instead, you are going to do what it takes to make this sudden cash flow into something that can last.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.