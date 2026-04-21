5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, April 22

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on April 22, 2026, when Jupiter conjuncts the Moon in Cancer at the 17th degree.

A change is on the horizon, and it's all because Jupiter, in the sign of its exaltation, is at a fated degree. This is the point in a chart where recognition manifests. A person can become famous, or a creative vision is born. Jupiter in Cancer is like a resounding, big-boom moment where stuff just happens. There's an emotional component to this blossoming energy in Cancer, the sign that's ruled by the Moon. It just so happens that the Moon will be in conjunction with Jupiter, stirring awareness and emotion.

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It's believed that you need to have an emotional connection to truly get the best of what you want in life, and these astrological signs are working with that energy on Wednesday.

1. Cancer

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On April 22, when your ruling planet, the Moon, conjuncts with Jupiter at the 17th degree, it prompts you to change your life around for the better. You realize how you've played small. You also see that there's a point in time where you have to break out of your shell.

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The emotions you feel rippling inside rise to the surface, creating a mental explosion leading to change. You don't want to stay where you are. As difficult as it is for you to break out of your shell, you do. You break the glass ceiling that holds you back, and the next thing you know, your life begins to move toward a new path.

2. Capricorn

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On April 22, with the Moon conjunct Jupiter in your sector of relationships, you see how a partnership is finally coming around full circle. The Moon reveals how much you value a person. You may have thought you cared less than you did.

Something changes in your awareness, and it removes the illusion from your heart. You start acting differently. You realize that you need to change. A part of you softens on Wednesday, Capricorn. It's what makes all the difference. You're not taking anything or anyone for granted. You see what you have, and you appreciate it in the best way.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, there are things that you need and want in your life, and the reason you want them is that you envision a life that's shared. On April 22, you see who is on your team and who isn't. It's much easier for you to know who to be close to and who to avoid sharing what's on your heart.

Your boundaries become crystal clear on Wednesday. You're not avoiding a person because you don't want them in your life. You see that certain conversations or memories ought to be made with a small group of individuals. Wisdom offers protection, thanks to the intensity of the Moon's conjunction with Jupiter.

4. Pisces

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You love the idea of romance, and on April 22, with the Moon conjunct Pluto in your sector of romance, you feel moved to enjoy the good things that love offers. You decide to initiate tender moments with people you care about. You send sentimental text messages.

You look at how to be an active part of someone's life. You don't worry that you look silly or that you're doing too much. In fact, that's the point of Jupiter in Cancer, to show you what matters most. When you see it clearly, it's impossible to ignore it in the future. Wearing your heart on your sleeve feels natural and right to you, and it's the best feeling of all, starting today.

5. Taurus

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Taurus, on April 22, while some may view the way you talk as overly assertive, you see it as being clear. You aren't one who likes to mince words or make mistakes. You want to be the one who makes sure things are understood. Being on the same page with others requires better communication; it is the highest form of success you can achieve.

Today, you accomplish that, and you feel good about yourself. You know what needs to be done. There's little room for error. People know what to expect from you, and you deliver.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.