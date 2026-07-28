3 Zodiac Signs Get Mentally & Emotionally Stronger After The Full Moon On July 29

After the Aquarius Full Moon on July 29, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting mentally and emotionally stronger. There's nothing we can't handle now.

Between Mercury retrograde and the lunar nodes moving into new signs, life has been draining lately. Yet, all of this struggle has only made us stronger and more resilient. This powerful Full Moon is helping us break free from whatever is holding us back, and truly, it couldn't come at a better time.

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1. Aquarius

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This is your Moon, Aquarius, and it shows. You might've felt powerless before; however, all of that is changing on July 29. "This Full Moon is fueling you with emotional power," an astrologer named Helena Hathor explained. "With the Moon conjunct Pluto in your zodiac sign, this is a powerful release of emotion."

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Pluto is the planet of rebirth and transformation, so you can expect some serious changes to take place. Finally, you're able to express yourself without filter, and it is so freeing. You're done worrying about what anyone else has to say. You're just being your authentic self unapologetically, and that takes real strength.

You might ruffle some feathers, but it is what it is. Anyone who you consider an enemy doesn't stand a chance right now. While some partnerships are bound to fizzle out, don't fret too much. You're making powerful alliances that will carry you for the next twelve years.

2. Leo

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This can go one of two ways, Leo. As the Full Moon rises in Aquarius on July 29, something unexpected is brought to light. "You will find out a secret about a partner," Hathor said, and it's going to be big.

This revelation may bring you and your partner closer together. If this secret is something you can get past, then you have the chance to become a true powerhouse couple. However, this secret could also be what it takes to break up your relationship for good.

"You may choose to release the partnership because this is not in your best interest," the astrologer said. In the moment, it might feel crushing, but it's important to keep moving forward. This Moon renews your strength, and this breakup may be just what you need to become the most powerful version of yourself.

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3. Cancer

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Get ready for a plot twist, Cancer. According to Hathor, "someone is going to share with you something very intimate. This is going to turn the tables." What you learn during the Aquarius Full Moon on July 29 changes everything.

"This is the time when you finally see things for what they are," the astrologer added. "This is going to put you in more of a powerful position, one that you didn't expect to be in." You're becoming a voice of authority that others are looking up to.

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This may have to do with your finances, especially if you share assets with another person, including your partner. You may not like what you discover, but it helps you move forward with more strength. You won't be making the same mistakes again.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.