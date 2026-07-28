4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, July 29

On July 29, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck during the Full Moon in Aquarius. This lunar event takes place at the 6th degree, which is associated with Virgo energy.

Wednesday's Full Moon marks new changes on the horizon just before the month is over. Full Moons often bring big emotional releases, and since it's happening in Aquarius, you're having to let go of an idea that doesn't fit your needs anymore.

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1. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you are attracting abundance through the formation of a partnership. Luck comes to you when you believe in your potential, and you start collaborating with others. During this Full Moon in your sign, you first learned to let go of certain parts of your identity that no longer fit with who you want to be.

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Despite your best efforts, you've held yourself back, sometimes believing you can't change because of a mistake you've made more than one time. Your past has kept you stuck. Now you forgive yourself and move forward, and that makes you feel like you can do better.

A friend helps you do that by inviting you to participate in something they want to share with you. They see things in you that you have refused to see in yourself. You borrow their sense of value and adopt their point of view. It boosts self-esteem; it gives you incredible vitality again. Now you have energy to pursue a new dream.

You no longer worry about what someone else says about you. Instead, what matters is your future, which you're still defining. It will lead you to abundance and luck as you move forward.

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2. Leo

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Abundance comes to you through an idea you have about your future with someone you love. You're ready to commit in a way you haven't in the past. Today, you release the need to control outcomes and, yes, another person. Instead, you focus on the dreams you share.

You get to be yourself and they get to be themselves. You come together as two full beings which is really what brings abundance in a relationship. On July 29, this change in your power dynamic reminds you that you're beyond lucky to have a partner to can share this lesson of life with. Good stuff, indeed.

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3. Scorpio

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On July 29, your work life improves because you aren't worried about a certain situation at home. A concern that you had about your family starts to show healing so now you can put your time and energy into your work. Your energy gets restored.

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Your abundance of ideas and positive energy impacts everyone around you. Luck follows you around today like you're a magnet for it. You attract good feedback and opportunities too. The best part is, you are available for them. The energy that you felt was drained is now returned, and you are ready to give 100% to the things that are important to you. Yay.

4. Taurus

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You attract abundance in your home, and when it comes to luck, it arrives through your family relationships. On Wednesday, you discover something that you didn't realize you had in your house. This gives you extreme joy and pleasure because it fills your mind with warm memories about the past. You realize that everything you've accomplished is because of the people who have supported you all along the way.

You stop chasing wealth and focus on the life you've already built. You've been rich in love and the collective support of parents and relatives. You could have been born into any other family, but you were very fortunate to have the ones you got. Your luck may not come in the form of income or a check in the mail. But it does come in the form of a legacy that continues to grow each day.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.