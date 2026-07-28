Life Finally Gets Easier For 4 Zodiac Signs After Wednesday, July 29

On July 29, 2026, life is finally getting easier for four zodiac signs. When the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, anything is possible.

With the help of this lucky transit, we can achieve whatever we set our minds to, as long as we avoid distractions. If we want our happy ending, then we must stay focused and keep our eyes on the prize. Right now, that's a lot easier to do.

1. Taurus

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Sometimes it takes you a while to figure out what your next move needs to be, Taurus. Yet, that's a good thing. You don't wish to rush into anything. You'd much rather get all the facts and think things through before acting.

That being said, when inspiration hits, as it does during Sun conjunct Jupiter, you don't hesitate. You recognize that the time is now. If you wait, you will lose this moment.

You've made plenty of mistakes, but they all helped you grow. Now, you are able to use these lessons and move through life far more easily. You have a goal in mind and a plan to achieve it. When the Sun conjuncts Jupiter, it's time to get started.

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2. Libra

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In your typical Libra way, you sometimes have to go to extremes before you find your middle ground. That middle ground then helps you find your direction. That may sound convoluted, but it's what works for you.

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When the Sun conjuncts Jupiter on Wednesday, everything seems both optimistic and clear. You now know what to do, and you trust yourself fully. You are not second-guessing yourself anymore.

This is the attitude you get when you're about to create something magnificent. Go with it! You have the direction, and nothing can stop you now.

3. Aquarius

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Sometimes, Aquarius, you just need to wait for the pieces to fall into place, and suddenly life gets a whole lot easier. Still, that can take a while, especially if you're not clear about what you want to see in the end.

When the Sun is conjunct Jupiter on Wednesday, you finally have a picture in your mind of what you really want. But the real question is whether or not it's feasible. You may have clarity and direction, but is what you want actually possible? Yes, it is! And right now, the universe is on your side, helping you make it happen.

4. Leo

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With the Sun and Jupiter conjuncting in your sign, life is about to be a breeze. For you, Leo, this transit is one of the luckiest all year. When the planet of abundance aligns with the Sun, your confidence and optimism are higher than ever before.

You are in the spotlight on Wednesday, and that's just how you like it. This energy rewards bold and authentic moves, so don't be afraid to take a risk and go after your dreams.

Suddenly, it's a lot easier to achieve whatever you set your mind to. This is a go-big-or-go-home kind of day, and you definitely aren't going home. No way!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.