3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On November 14

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on November 14, 2026. Wow! We've started to expect less than what we're worth, so this is a very welcome surprise.

With Jupiter direct in Leo, we're done with all that negative thinking. This supportive and lucky transit helps us start receiving goodness once again. On Saturday, we remember who we are: good people who deserve the very best. And because of that, we attract more of the same.

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1. Taurus

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You've come to understand that life isn't always exactly fair. But that doesn't stop you from believing in both yourself and in the kindness of others. No one will ever take this away from you, Taurus.

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With Jupiter direct in Leo on Saturday, you can see that the good outweighs the bad and that fortune is available to you. Now, all you have to do is say yes to it. And why wouldn't you?

This is your chance to experience the very best in life, but to do that, you have to accept that you deserve it. Which you do. You are a lucky person destined for good fortune. Accept it and allow it in.

2. Leo

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With Jupiter direct in your sign, you're having some big realizations, Leo. On Saturday, you see that while everything may not have gone according to plan, there's still tons of time to make so many of your dreams come true. Well, that's comforting, isn't it?

Most of the time, it's not hard for you to believe that you are meant to receive only the best. On this day, it's even easier than usual. And because you are so strong in your conviction, the universe makes it so.

You are on the verge of something great. While you may not know exactly what it is, you forge ahead knowing that victory shall soon be yours. Stay on track and keep up the good work. Luck is on your side, and good fortune is very, very near.

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3. Sagittarius

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You have separated from the flock, Sagittarius, and you're doing what you do best: moving independently. You're going it on your own now, running straight towards what you believe is the best situation possible. It's like you have a compass in your head, pointing to incredible fortune. Why wouldn't you follow it?

With Jupiter, your ruling planet, direct on your side, it's easy to believe in yourself. Because this is second nature for you, it's also easy to walk yourself right into the best of all experiences. You know you deserve them, and you also know there's no time to waste.

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Good fortune awaits you, and you are only too happy to accept it. You are no longer waiting around for someone else to grant you this fortune. You are making it happen all on your own, and there's a great sense of pride that comes with that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.