Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs On Saturday

Starting on November 14, 2026, three zodiac signs start living a much happier life. During the waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn, joy shows up in the places we least expect it.

So, Saturday is not only a great one, but it's also one we really didn't see coming. Suddenly, there's a sense of hope in the air. And it's not unfounded. The happiness these astrological signs are about to feel is based on reality. There's something very inspiring about that, isn't there?

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1. Gemini

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Good news, Gemini. Thanks to the waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn, you can finally make that one looming decision on Saturday. By doing so, you set yourself on the path to joy. Who knew it was that easy?

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You never thought it was possible to be so happy. You always believed that you were just getting by and that this was good enough. It had to be. The thought of joy never really entered the picture. Until now.

Capricorn energy puts it all into brilliant perspective for you. This decision that's been causing you so much stress suddenly seems way more straightforward. You know just what to do. Making this choice both gives you the break you've needed and opens the floodgates to joy.

2. Scorpio

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For you, Scorpio, the tides are finally turning. While you sort of knew something like this was bound to happen, you were scared to hope. You've been burned before, so who can blame you? But what you're now experiencing could only be called joy, and it feels incredibly good.

On Saturday, during the waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn, you start to see the big picture. Under this earth sign energy, your pragmatic sense kicks in. It seems you're not as bad off as you've made it out to be. In fact, you're doing rather well.

So, this is a time for celebration for you. And as you know, one good thing leads to the next. A season of happiness is just beginning, and you are ready to jump right in. You will not let yourself down. Not this time!

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3. Pisces

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During the waxing crescent Moon in Capricorn, it almost feels as if you're bathing in a sea of positive energy. So many good things are happening around you that it kind of tickles. You can't help but laugh out loud, and you know what they say: Laughter really is the best medicine.

Suddenly, you're in an amazing mood. You're giggling in the middle of the day for no reason at all, and that only has you cracking up more. You just love life. What can you say?

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Right now, life is full of hope and happiness, and it's not ending any time soon. While you might not be able to put your finger on the exact reason why, you're not complaining. And if you're totally honest, something inside you does know the reason, and for this, you celebrate. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.