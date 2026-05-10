Life Finally Starts Getting Easier For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 11, 2026

After May 11, 2026, life finally gets easier for three zodiac signs. The Moon aligns with Mercury on Monday, and we decide to finally take back our lives.

One little but powerful thought is all it takes. These astrological signs are tired of feeling it all. This empathy thing is rough on the psyche, and so, we're pulling back. The positivity that comes along with this particular transit puts us back in the game again.

Advertisement

We now recognize what makes life hard, and what we can do to bring a sense of ease back into our lives.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You can't help but question why you feel so stressed out all the time, Virgo. The answer is that you spend too much time dwelling on negativity.

Advertisement

Lately, you can't help but focus on the bad parts of any situation. When the Moon aligns with Mercury on Monday, it's time to give yourself a break by consciously shutting out all the things that bother you.

When a thought comes up, you brush it aside. It's hard to do at first, but practice makes perfect, and before you know it, you'll have made your life a whole lot easier. You're thinking positively now, and that does you a world of good.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon aligns with Mercury on Monday, you come to realize that you work yourself too hard. When you think about it, you really don't need to go that far.

It seems like we've all gotten ourselves into this mindset that life is just about working. Our culture loves the hustle, after all. Yet, you seem to be feeling very insightful during this positive transit. Perhaps there's more to life than work?

This is your way in, Leo. You realize that the present moment offers you solace, and you start to focus on that. You don't need to overwork yourself to the point of burnout. You don't need to live in constant fear of the future or wonder if you can change the past. You are here, in the present, and all is well in your world.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

If you are ever to truly make your life easier, you must accept that you're the only one who can actually improve it. The truth is, Capricorn, your life is in your own hands. It's up to you to make some moves.

When the Moon aligns with Mercury on Monday, you have the upper hand. The universe is absolutely working with you to make your life easier and happier. This feeling can grow and grow if you let it. So, let it! You could use a little more ease in your life.

Advertisement

On May 11, you discover the answer to a great mystery, and this makes your life a lot easier. This is when you come to realize that the only moment that offers you true happiness is the one you're living in right now. So, be present. There's nothing for you in the past.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.