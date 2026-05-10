4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, May 11

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 11, 2026, as the Sun in Taurus works sweetly with Jupiter in Cancer.

The Sun is in Taurus until May 19, so this is the week when life starts to feel slightly more serious when it comes to what you want to have. Taurus is the zodiac sign that represents ownership, and it's also the energy of determination when you need to finish a project and feel like giving up. Jupiter is the planet of luck, and while it's in Cancer, it's extremely powerful. Jupiter grows your territory, and it expands your social influence.

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Jupiter working well with the Sun is one of the best situations to have when you need to have a little bit more energy, and these astrological signs benefit from the motivating energy the most on Monday.

1. Sagittarius

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You're ruled by the planet Jupiter, which makes you a very lucky zodiac sign, Sagittarius. When Jupiter is in Cancer, it's much easier for you to tap into others' financial resources. On Monday, something that bothers you captures your attention and makes you worry.

A part of you hesitates to ask because of fear, but you decide to try anyway. You aren't sure what will happen, and are pleasantly surprised by what you learn. It's amazing how what you need not only arrives at the right time, but also shows vulnerability is not as hard as you thought it would be.

2. Cancer

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A situation with a friend comes to light on Monday, and you realize that you have so much in common. Feeling seen by a person you know and trust motivates you to work a little harder. You stop being just curious and move into action. The day is perfect for research and trying out new things, and interestingly, you get fast results.

This isn't a time for wishing, and you feel that to your core, Cancer. You get to a place where your luck meets opportunity, and you're ready. You spot it clearly now. Your eyes are open because you were working toward it and not waiting around for things to happen on their own.

3. Gemini

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A lot of things could be said about you, Gemini, but one of them will never be that you're lazy. You're a person who creates your luck. There are no handouts or shortcuts to winning, and you know that. You see that the past can't change your future, and you want to take action to change the course of your life.

A chance to make a decision comes up, and even though you're unsure, you decide that Monday is the perfect time to take a risk, and you do. Your choice proves wise, and the gifts you need come through for you. You say goodbye to what didn't work, and hello to what did. Fate smiles on you today, and you receive it.

4. Taurus

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Taurus, you're one of those zodiac signs who always take into consideration the cost of things. You work so hard to own what you have, and you don't like it being squandered or wasted. The Sun in your sign prompts you to reflect on your life choices on Monday. You know they are important, which is why you don't take any decision lightly. A happy surprise comes to you. You wonder what you did to get so lucky.

You can tell something very good is about to happen in your life. You're not a cynic, but the side of you that doubts comes up, and you silence it. Jupiter helps you see that abundance isn't just for those who wish for it. It can also come to those who don't. For this lesson, you're glad!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.