Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week, From April 13 - 19

After the week of April 13 to 19, 2026, life is getting much better for three zodiac signs. Mercury joins the Sun, Mars, and Neptune in Aries this week, giving us a big dose of fire energy.

On Monday, April 13, Mars forms a conjunction with Neptune. This is a confusing transit indicative of exhaustion and miscommunication. Mars, especially in Aries, is ego-driven and does not gel with the selfless energy of Neptune.

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Mercury leaves Pisces for Aries on Tuesday, April 14. In this fire sign, Mercury helps us be more assertive and ready to take on new challenges. Yet, it can also come across as thoughtless and impatient. On Friday, April 17, the New Moon rises in Aries. This is great for fresh starts and new beginnings, but we must be mindful of how we react to others.

At the end of the week, Mars conjuncts Saturn, and the Sun enters Taurus. The Mars-Saturn alignment is frustrating and can make things stall or stop completely. Thankfully, Taurus season has us feeling steady on our feet once again. This is a difficult week prone to strife and overly aggressive actions. Yet, once you make it through, life gets so much better.

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1. Aries

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This week seems more intense than normal, with a high probability of miscommunication or confusion. The Mars-Neptune conjunction on Monday, April 13, is tiring and discouraging. You may encounter false information, so check your facts before acting.

Mercury enters your sign on Tuesday, April 14. Combined with the Moon-Neptune aspect midweek, unclear thinking is to be expected. At the end of the week, Mars conjunct Saturn poses another challenge that includes anger and frustration.

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This is not a great week to make important decisions, so postpone anything like this you can. If you can’t delay, remember to double-check your information. If you get annoyed, and don’t react off the cuff. Think things through before jumping to any conclusions or making remarks that can cause long-term damage. Lastly, this is a good week for extra self-care.

2. Libra

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The Mars-Neptune conjunction on Monday, April 13, brings confusion and miscommunication with a romantic partner or someone else you deal with day to day. When the Moon enters Aries midweek, you feel anger toward a partner or have to address a boundary issue.

The Mars-Saturn conjunction at the end of the week also leaves you feeling drained or frustrated with someone in your life. While you have to address some personal or professional boundaries, don’t jump to conclusions or rush into anything.

Use your Libra energy to attain as much harmony as possible. If anyone can do this, it's you. This doesn’t mean being walked on or passive. Keep things as positive as possible, and you will get through the week unscathed.

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3. Cancer

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This week, you face some confusing and difficult planetary energy. As the week begins, you feel foggy or burnt out. Someone calls your reputation or the way you handle things into question. By midweek, this issue could lead to anger, especially as the Mars-Saturn conjunction leaves you feeling drained.

Control your emotional energy as much as possible and deal with events logically as opposed to emotionally. As a matter of fact, keep your emotions out of things entirely this week if possible.

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You have a strong urge to grow and expand, but it's best to accomplish only what you need to and save the expansion for another week. In all likelihood, you feel blocked. Don’t over-commit and remember that the New Moon promises a new start of some sort.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.