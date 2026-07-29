Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 30, 2026

Life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs on July 30, 2026. The thing about destiny is that we have a hand in it, whether we like it or not. During Node retrograde on Thursday, we get a real idea of just how true that is.

If we've been in a slump, we learned by now that no one is coming to save us. That's not a bad thing. In fact, it's the very thing that empowers us. It's time to carve out a new, improved destiny. Onwards we go!

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1. Gemini

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It's as if you've crossed the threshold on July 30 and suddenly you know what to do to make your dreams come true. You can't wait around for someone else to do it for you, because you'll be waiting forever.

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Hmm, makes sense. On Thursday, during Node retrograde, you go from inanimate object to player on the field, so to speak. You see the future, Gemini, and you are now walking into it with your head held high.

You are officially tired of your old lifestyle and your inability to decide. It may be a Gemini thing, but you do have a choice in the matter, and you choose to better yourself and your world. You've got this!

2. Scorpio

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If you want your life to get better, then you've come to the right place, Scorpio. And by right place, we mean here on earth, on this particular day, during Node retrograde. Yep, you read that right.

You've been stuck in a bad mood, and quite simply, you are over it. You need change, and you need it now! Yet, you forgot how to make it happen for yourself. Fortunately, Thursday's astrological energy gives you just the push you need.

You want to make your life better and more filled with joy and creativity. That desire alone attracts positive energy and outcomes to your door. So, get ready to see some miracles and have fun while you're at it.

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3. Sagittarius

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Node retrograde reminds you that you are capable of things that very few others are capable of. This gives you the confidence boost you need, Sagittarius. It feels like a jumpstart when it comes to creativity.

You're in the perfect position for attracting new opportunities and situations, and the important part is to stay open. If you want a better life, then you must pay attention and be willing to learn.

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And what a good learner you are! This is what keeps your heart open and allows the universal wisdom to fill you up so that you can do your very best at whatever you set your mind on. You lead the way, and fate follows.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.