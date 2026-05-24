3 Zodiac Signs Receive Karmic Protection On May 25, 2026

On May 25, 2026, three zodiac signs are receiving karmic protection. When the Libra Moon opposes Neptune in Aries on Monday, karma makes itself known in all the right ways.

The most perfect opportunities are finally available to us. During this powerful transit, these astrological signs get to see the results of their hard work. It also becomes clear what exactly we should or shouldn't say to make the next and most positive stage happen. On Monday, we get offers galore. Opportunities await, and we meet them with a smile.

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1. Aries

Design: YourTango

This transit on May 25 brings up regret for you, Aries. While that doesn't exactly sound promising, this is a good thing. It's helping you walk away from it, so that you can live your life free from regret.

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By facing certain demons, you're able to get to the truth of what you feel. This opens up doors in the universe that lead to better things and great possibilities. You're finally seeing your good karma take shape.

By nature, you are a very optimistic person and you want to continue on this way. You're tired of dragging around some mistake you made so long ago. When the Libra Moon opposes Neptune in Aries on Monday, you let go, and in comes a new and very promising opportunity.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

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May 25 brings you a chance to redeem yourself, Virgo. While you might not think that you did anything to create such a situation, deep in your heart, you know you'd love a second chance. This transit shows you that there is a kinder version of you down in there, trying to get your attention.

So, the opportunity you receive on Monday comes in the form of an invitation from a friend. Do you take them up on it and start new, or do you reject them and go back to where you were? It's up to you, but seeing as you are karmically protected right now, this is a good moment to take a chance.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

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You never really listen to what others tell you, Aquarius, especially when they tell you what you should or shouldn't do. This attitude means you often have to find things out all on your own. That's not a bad thing, necessarily. It just takes a bit more time.

On Monday, when the Libra Moon opposes Neptune in Aries, you find something out that has you tossing and turning until you get it. That's all it takes with you. You get a hit of insight so grand that it makes your head spin, and before you know it you see a chance, and you turn it into an opportunity. Right before everybody's eyes, you make it real.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.