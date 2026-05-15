3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On May 16, 2026

Starting on May 16, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering an inspiring new era. Neptune energy wakes up our creative instincts and puts us to work. What we do with this inspiration during Neptune direct is up to us, but these astrological signs are driven to create wonderful things on Saturday. Don't be surprised if a masterpiece or two rises up. It's all possible during this inspirational transit.

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1. Pisces

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You're paying plenty of attention to your dreams on Saturday, Pisces. This transit taps into the deepest parts of your psyche and helps you see what could possibly be used in artistic expression.

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If you wake up feeling charged to the max with inspiration, then blame it on Neptune and go with it. Take that inspiration all the way, as this day is meant for creative acts.

Even if you don't know what you're doing, this day is more about going with your whimsical energy than it is about the product you put out. It's about being artistic without caring what you come up with. Creating is meant to be fun, so enjoy the process.

2. Aries

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When you get a hold of this Neptune energy, you're going to want to do everything that you've pushed aside, creatively, for the last few months. You are totally on a roll now, Aries. Nothing can get in your way.

The best part of it all is that you don't care what you get out of it, as long as you're in the moment, participating. This day and its transit have you wanting to be involved, without wondering where it's going.

The idea of not having anywhere to go with this inspiration actually makes you happy. It's freeing to simply be creative without doing it for pay or applause. On Saturday, you're creating just for the fun of it. You're inspired and feeling ridiculously awesome over it all.

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3. Gemini

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For someone like you, Gemini, who is already on a nonstop creative bender, this Neptune energy is especially powerful. It feels like this transit opened up a fountain of inspiration, and now, creative ideas are bursting at the seams.

You're flooded with curiosity, and for you, that's all you need. Once again, it's not about having a goal or getting attention. It's really just about getting involved and getting your hands dirty in the creative process. You want to work that amazing mind of yours.

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Being extremely inspired usually ends up with you creating a masterpiece, somehow, some way. Yet, that's not what drives you on Saturday. Neptune gets you going, and you're happy to ride that wave of creative, unstoppable energy all the way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.