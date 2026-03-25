3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On March 26

Starting on March 26, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering an inspiring new era. Thursday is all about imagination and what we can do with ours to make our daily lives better.

We are extremely motivated during Mercury direct. This transit helps us understand that this life is all we have, and we don't have to give up our minds to what's happening on social media or the world of negativity at large. It's time to use our minds for the power of good and bring forth art, music, literature, and fun times. We are taking a break from the awfulness online to set the world right with love and light.

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1. Aries

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Every now and then, you come up with a real doozy of an idea, Aries. The fun thing about you is that you have an infectious way of making others see the greatness in everything you come up with.

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You're charismatic and charming, but you're also smart. So, when you come up with a highly inspired idea, such as the one you're sharing on this day, people listen and look. They just can't help it.

You know in your heart that you don't need anyone to believe in you. Yet, you do not doubt that they eventually will. You are so chock-full of inspired ideas that sooner or later, you are going to sway the masses. During Mercury direct, you enter an inspiring new era and do just that.

2. Libra

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When you come up with an inspired idea, it usually has something to do with how you can solve a mystery or a problem that's gotten out of hand. You like to problem solve, Libra, and you're good at it, too.

On this day, during Mercury direct, you have the attention of those around you, as you are the person with all the answers. How did this come about? Well, you tapped into that vast mind of yours, that's how.

Once you start that tapping, wellsprings of genius ideas come to the surface. On March 26, you're utilizing one or two of them for the power of good. You might even be the hero of the day. Nicely done! Welcome to an inspiring new era.

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3. Cancer

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You desperately need to take a break from all the awfulness, Cancer. The interesting part is that on March 26, during Mercury direct, it's entirely doable. Not only that, but it's also something you can sustain.

You owe nothing to negativity. It's always there if you need some, but you definitely don't need anything dark or depressing in your life. You're choosing to go with your happy imagination on this day.

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So, you create your world. You're the one who decides whether it's going to be a good day or a bad one. During this particular transit, you're opting in for all good, all the time. Sorry, negativity. Try again later. You're entering an inspiring new era, and there's only room for the positive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.