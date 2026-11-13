Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 14

Hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs this Saturday. After six long weeks in retrograde, Venus is finally direct, and that means all the struggles we've been dealing with are officially over. Phew!

It may be hard to fathom, but the truth is that nothing lasts forever. Even the hard times have an expiration date, and that is November 14, 2026. On this day, we know that something on Earth has shifted. We feel it, and it's positive. This day ushers in an era of happiness and relief, and we are more than ready.

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1. Cancer

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Venus direct puts you in touch with the memory of who you once were and what you left behind. While that may sound melancholic, it's not. On Saturday, you get a chance to bring back your old happy self, Cancer.

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You've been up against the odds for so long that you are totally exhausted. And while you can barely keep your eyes open, you've started to get used to the lack of energy. You almost accepted it as a way of life. But that's not your fate. Happiness is up next on the agenda.

Something changes for you on this day, and it's been a long time coming. Suddenly, you are no longer attached to the hard times that once defined you and your life. You are now free. So, get out there and have fun! Live life to the fullest.

2. Virgo

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Your hard times end when you let go of those in your life who don't support you and your beliefs. Just as the right people can lift you up, the wrong people can drag you down and keep you feeling shackled to pain. That's what you've been dealing with, and on Saturday, enough is enough.

Not everyone is on your side, and those who aren't don't deserve a place in your life. You are your own person, and you get to decide who you spend your time with. If someone makes you feel like you need to change who you are, then it's time to show them the door.

You like who you are, Virgo, and during Venus direct, you're not budging. Nor should you. Be yourself, always. It's OK if other people don't join in. Just be authentic, and the hard times will end.

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3. Capricorn

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What's interesting about how Venus direct works in your life, Capricorn, is that it puts you in touch with self-love. If you're totally honest, this is something you've been missing over the years.

You see now that self-love isn't ego. It's not conceit. It's the ability to protect yourself and your heart. It's putting yourself in a place of respect and acting accordingly.

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This is what puts an end to the hard times you've been dealing with. You see now that you can walk away. You can remove yourself from whatever drags you down, even toxic friends. It's not cowardly. It's an act of self-love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.