5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On January 20, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having great horoscopes on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, when Mercury, the planet that rules communication, enters Aquarius, the sign of innovation, technology, independence, and the higher mind.

Mercury's quick speed enhances your ability to learn, communicate, and use social media, artificial intelligence, and productivity tools. Since Mercury joins four other planets (the Sun, Venus, Pluto, and the Moon) in Aquarius, we can expect to be extra focused on Tuesday. Mercury conjunct the Sun amplifies your voice, so you want to share your ideas and initiate conversations.

It's a great day for these astrological signs because Mercury sharpens your ability to think, speak, write, and adapt to new ideas.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango via Canva

Virgo, you are ruled by Mercury, and its shift into Aquarius helps you streamline your thinking and improve your efficiency. You identify smarter ways to work, communicate, and organize your life. Tuesday, January 20, is a great day for problem-solving, especially around work, stress, or life balance. You see new ways to plan your schedule. Something innovative can come across your desk to help you implement a new system, especially involving tech or a productivity tool.

Small adjustments make a big difference now. What makes today great is your mental clarity. You feel capable and focused. You're confident and curious. Today, you're willing to test new things to see what works.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango via Canva

Mercury's move into Aquarius (a fellow air sign) energizes your curious nature and expands your intellect, Gemini. You're drawn to ideas that challenge your sense of wonder and open your heart to explore. Rather than stay where you are, you're ready to push yourself to learn and grow.

You decide to learn something new, and the idea feels exciting. You check out the books you own that you haven't read yet. You explore new subjects, platforms, or philosophies that align with where you are now, while deepening your understanding. Tuesday, January 20, is a great day for writing and journaling. It's perfect for sharing your ideas publicly, allowing you to think aloud and engage in vibrant discussions.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango via Canva

Today encourages self-trust, Aquarius, because Mercury's entry into your sign, it boosts your intuitive awareness. You become mentally confident. What felt hard to say now becomes easier, and you want to express yourself openly.

On Tuesday, January 20, you find tools that help you say and write what you want better. You see the window of opportunity open to launch an idea or clarify the direction of your life. You're mentally confident and verbally articulate, and Mercury helps you connect your ideas in a way that flows naturally into what you want to do next.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango via Canva

Pisces, what works in your favor on Tuesday, January 20, is perspective. Mercury entering Aquarius helps you reflect on the past. You figure out what holds you back and why, because Mercury helps you think more clearly.

You step back emotionally, and life starts to make sense with minimal effort. What once created anxiety now fosters a feeling of calm. The right mental space arrives, bringing grounded reflection that's perfect for planning your tomorrow.

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango via Canva

Capricorn, your mind and ambition align on Tuesday thanks to Mercury entering Aquarius. January 20 marks the beginning of a new era in which your thoughts about money, goals, and long-term planning center on personal value rather than on what others define for you.

A new level of maturity arrives, helping you think both practically and innovatively. You test new ways to use technology, communication tools, and systems that strengthen the quality of your work. Deep down, you want your mind, actions, and ambition to align so that what you do for yourself and others feels timely.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.