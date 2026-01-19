4 Zodiac Signs Have Been Feeling Stuck Lately, But Things Change After January 20, 2026

Four zodiac signs have been feeling stuck lately, but things change after January 20, 2026. With Mercury entering Aquarius on January 20, we move on from focusing on getting recognition and shift our attention to the connections in our lives.

Community becomes important over the next several weeks with multiple planets entering this sign. It's a dynamic period for reconciliation and strengthening our connections with others as we come to understand them on a deeper level. Aquarius season shows us the type of friends we are and how this is prominent at work, in school, and at home. professional, academic and home.

Though these astrological signs have been feeling stuck lately, that changes while Mercury is in Aquarius bringing love, harmony, and new beginnings.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, though you've been feeling stuck lately, things change after Mercury enters your sign on January 20. Prepare to experience much sharper communication skills as you get your point across more effectively with multiple planets in your sign.

This is a good time to socialize, join a club, or be more active with friends. It is also a great time for you to explore your creative ideas because this energy enlightens you. You're more appreciative of your skills and having the planet of communication in your sign helps you grow them even more. Mercury in your sign gives you a lot of advantages within the career and/or academic sector because you’re going to feel very sharp and extremely prepared to digest a lot of information in a short period of time. With Venus also in your sign, you absorb information with a lot more patience and care.

Mercury in Aquarius helps you grow within your relationship sector because having meaningful and honest communication is important during this time. Mercury in your sign adds an element of transparency within your friendships and business connections as well.

2. Leo

Leo, if you felt stagnant or like your plans weren’t going anywhere, prepare to see things go at a quicker pace after January 20 now that the planet of communication is here to elevate you. You're able to focus on your goals in a more practical manner as Mercury makes an opposition to your sign, illuminating your mind.

Mercury in Aquarius makes you more business-oriented, creating new goals and plans with more confidence. You're also more self-assured when it comes to kickstarting a new idea or entering a collaborative project.

Overall, Mercury in Aquarius shows you why having support is important, especially if you want to get ahead. Instead of pouring more focus into yourself, you're focusing on the needs of others over the next several weeks. Just don’t blur your boundaries — make sure to protect your energy when needed. However, open your heart to love and don’t let past bruises consume you.

3. Taurus

Taurus, if you've been feeling stuck lately, all that changes after Mercury enters Aquarius on January 20. The Aquarius energy is concentrated at the summit of your chart, which makes this a fantastic aspect if you are currently trying to progress within your professional sector. For those who are in school, this brings wonders to your academic life because it helps you connect with your existing project or major.

Starting on January 20, people recognize your brilliant ideas. Mercury in Aquarius makes you more popular, so this is a period to be mindful of what you say or do since all eyes are on you. Those who respect you are willing to work with you since they know what you offer.

A tedious project involving a lot of brain power is more manageable now with both Mercury and Venus in this position of your chart. It's beneficial for you to set your goals now while your confidence levels are through the roof. You're able to build and grow for the next few weeks as long as you’re not impulsive.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, if you've been feeling stuck lately, Mercury in Aquarius grounds you and has you explore the past so you can move on. Although this could feel like an emotionally heavy energy, it will help you to sever any ties with the past as the potent Aquarius energy is going to start a new cycle.

You likely have a growing curiosity regarding your family roots and history. This is a good time for you to lean in to your detective-like abilities and research, since you have a lot of patience right now. You are uncovering stories, messages, and topics that may have been hidden, but with the Sun also in Aquarius, things come to light.

Reconciliation results from this period as Mercury pushes you out of your comfort zone, helping you let go of grudges, even if that may seem impossible now. However, Pluto in Aquarius is showing you that this is a new beginning once you close the door to the portal of the past. Mercury in Aquarius activates your relationships, allowing you to meet new people, have fun, heal your wounds, and open your heart to love.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.