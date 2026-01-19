Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 20, 2026

After January 20, 2026, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. Venus conjunct Pluto signals the end of an emotional chapter in our lives that has been way too intense.

We have been left exhausted, and we need a serious recharge. Thankfully, that is exactly what we get on this day. This transit strips away false attachments and exposes what has been draining all of our energy. It brings relief through truth and release. Pluto reveals hidden power dynamics and forces necessary endings.

The pressure eases up for these astrological signs on Tuesday because something finally reaches its limit, and we see it happen. A power struggle dissolves. When something can no longer survive in its current form, it transforms or leaves. Lucky us. Goodbye hardships.

1. Taurus

On January 20, Venus conjunct Pluto helps you confront a situation that has been controlling your choices behind the scenes. Something has not been right for a while. Now, you are on the verge of righting that wrong, Taurus. Hard times come to an end when you stop negotiating with something that has already shown you its limits.

You can't push this boulder uphill, so why keep on trying to? You get this on Tuesday, and it feels like relief. During this Venus-Pluto alignment, you regain authority over your decisions. The sense of strain that has followed you finally starts to fade. Welcome to easier days, Taurus. The hard times are behind you.

2. Leo

This transit brings you the emotional closure you have been in desperate need of, Leo. On January 20, Venus conjunct Pluto exposes the source of your recent frustration. What's more, it has you stepping right up to deal with it. You see exactly where your energy has been siphoned away.

The turning point arrives when you choose not to engage in a dynamic that demands more than it gives. That's it, Leo. It's over. The deal is done, and you aren't looking back, nor should you. The hard times are in the past, and you prefer it that way. This decision restores your sense of dignity and self-respect. You step back into your power, and the situation loses its grip almost immediately. It's funny how that works.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, Venus conjunct Pluto marks the conclusion of a prolonged internal battle. On January 20, something you have been forcing to work finally gives up. It's not going to work, and you now accept it. This acceptance is the key to release, Capricorn. You recognize that endurance alone cannot solve every problem, as much as you wish it could.

Sometimes the strongest move is to let something collapse so something better can be built. As this realization settles in, the burden of it all lifts right off your shoulders. You did it, Capricorn. You worked hard to get here, and now, the hard times are finally at an end. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.