4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, January 20

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on January 20, 2026. On Tuesday, Venus, the planet that rules beauty and personal values connects with Pluto, the planet that powerfully creates change.

This energy is perfect for making a good situation better or turning a dire problem into a positive boon. Venus and Pluto meet in Aquarius, where a stellium forms between the Moon, Pluto, Sun, and Venus. The Moon brings emotions to the forefront, and the longing is about innovation and independence. The Sun reveals what is needed in the future.

Advertisement

Tuesday focuses on life changes and transformation. For these astrological signs, courage meets clarity and vision. What begins on January 20 has the potential to reshape the concept of identity itself.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, today's abundance and luck are brought to you by your partnerships, closest relationships, and business dealings. The stellium in Aquarius activates your partnership sector, bringing powerful developments that involve personal and professional benefits. A conversation can lead to an agreement or compromise that takes you to a new level in your life.

Venus and Pluto push you to redefine what you want from others and how to invest to increase value. You dive deeper and move beyond surface-level connections. You aim for shared goals and the power that comes from loyalty.

Tuesday, January 20, supports negotiations that strengthen business partnerships or the role you play in serving others. You deepen a relationship and discover your inner strength. Honesty and confidence increase thanks to energy from the Sun and Pluto. Venus helps bring you the beauty of abudance and luck that you desire.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your life is reshaped when a stellium forms in your sign on January 20. Your emotions grow stronger in your desire for personal growth, which is why your abundance and luck take the form of reinvention and self-discovery. The Moon in your sign brings emotional awareness. Pluto removes outdated identities by raising them to the surface. Venus helps you to redefine your values, while the Sun illuminates who you want to be.

Their combined energy empowers you, making today a powerful day for self-discovery and truth. You prioritize self-discovery and set new goals. You feel brave and bold enough to reach beyond your comfort zone. You make today the day to step into a redefined version of yourself, and this is when things align into the future you want.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango via Canva

Aries, the stellium in Aquarius formed by Venus, Pluto, the Moon, and Sun shifts your focus toward networks, business circles and your public impact. New developments occurring on January 20 support your desires to help others in a positively influential way. Your professional network reveals its support for your ambitions.

Advertisement

Aries, don't be surprised if a social situation opens up to you or if you're introduced to someone you need to know. The door opens to collaborative effort brings your skills and talents to a broader audience. Tuesday is an ideal time to expand your reach and share your ideas publicly. You could be invited to take on a leadership role!

4. Libra

Design: YourTango via Canva

Advertisement

Libra, the best area of your life opens for you and helps you attract abundance and luck in romance, joy, and creativity. On Tuesday, January 20, the conjunction between Venus and Pluto as part of an Aquarian stellium lights up your hobbies, romantic life and self-expression. You feel hopeful and happy, and there's a depth to your joy. Your fun isn't fleeting, either. You're discovering meaningful purpose.

A romantic encounter with an established partner or a new love interest can feel promising. This is a powerful time to meet a lifemate. Creativity flows easily, whether it be through love, children, or a passion project. You're reminded that happiness is something you deserve. Pluto and Venus commit you to finding everyday joy and not settling for anything less.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.