3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On June 23, 2026

On June 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. Neptune direct has a balancing and calming effect on us on Tuesday, and this is just what we've needed.

While this transit impacts everyone, these astrological signs take this new luck to heart. We're also recognizing what we did to create the right environment for our good fortune to grow, as it has. It really is the culmination of both intense effort and the knowledge of when to let go. Luck comes to us as the result of a balanced life.

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1. Sagittarius

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You're proud of yourself for not freaking out over something that happened to you recently. You know that in the past, it might have sent you over the edge. But you've grown, Sagittarius. On Tuesday, that much is clear.

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During Neptune direct, you know that freaking out is not going to do you any good. While that's easier said than done, this transit brings you a sense of calm and balance. For once, you're not fighting it.

This is how luck rises in your life. By remaining at ease, even through duress, you attract good fortune. You've learned to rise above your own stress, and that's so healthy and good for you that you feel like the luckiest person in the world. Nicely done!

2. Leo

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There's a very good reason why you feel like the universe has hand-picked you out of the crowd on June 23, Leo. That's because during Neptune direct, you're able to make room for luck to enter your life. You've already tossed out the old and made room for something better.

You feel creative and generous during this transit. You tend to attract all good things, mainly because you've systematically removed much of the negativity in your life. You simply refuse to let anyone bring your mood down, and your positive attitude attracts great fortune.

You've worked hard to get here, and while you never really envisioned that luck would look like this, it sure does feel great and affords you the right to celebrate.

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3. Aquarius

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You are a very complex person, Aquarius, but sometimes you can get bogged down in your own mind. You are a chronic overthinker and often let your worries get the better of you. Fortunately, you are also a brilliant person and are willing to do what it takes to help yourself.

On Tuesday, during Neptune direct, you're able to weigh what is most important to you, and what needs to be put aside, perhaps permanently. There are things and even people in your life that are no longer serving you. By letting them go, you make room for goodness and luck to take their place.

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While you aren't always fond of getting rid of old things, you've started to understand why it's necessary. You know now that great luck comes your way when you take that chance and release what needs to be released.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.