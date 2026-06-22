3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On June 23, 2026

On June 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are finally feeling happy again. The Waxing Gibbous Moon is in Libra on Tuesday, and all is well in our world.

We're entering a season of love and joy, and nobody's complaining here. For these astrological signs, this is a time when we finally give ourselves a break, be it mental or physical. We're done stressing out, and that is a conscious choice.

Libra transits are known to bring balance and help us to achieve a mellower state of mind. When we're calm and at ease, we're able to work better and be happier people.

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1. Libra

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As a Libra, you know very well what the word harmony means. It's basically your middle name. You also know that when you have balance in your life, you are far happier and more at ease.

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Fortunately, you can build on your already calm state of mind. On Tuesday, the Waxing Gibbous Moon in your sign supports all efforts that have positive energy backing them up, such as wanting to live in peace.

You find that your serene vibe touches others during this day, too. Joy seems to be prevalent throughout your community, and once again, no one's complaining. During your Moon, all is well in your world.

2. Leo

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This is a day to celebrate, but during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Libra, the celebration isn't loud. It's more along the lines of a private little moment with yourself that has you feeling happy and at ease.

Just to be so at peace feels like a cosmic gift, Leo, as this kind of simplicity is rare in your life. Sometimes drama seems to follow you wherever you go, and often you don't help matters. Admittedly, you like a bit of chaos, but on Tuesday, you see the beauty of calmness.

On this day, it's smooth sailing, and the feeling of joy resounds through the air. Nothing is getting you down during the Libra Moon. In fact, you're falling in love with the world around you.

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3. Pisces

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You're able to glean out of this day a feeling of spiritual peace, and it's exactly the kind of stuff you've needed. On Tuesday, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Libra, you're finally letting go of useless and stressful memories. You see now that there is no reason to hold on to this pain.

With the Moon in Libra, it should come as no surprise that balance is key here. If you're honest with yourself, you've spent a few hard weeks feeling very off balance. This day comes as a refreshing reminder that the hard times never last.

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Finally, you're feeling blessed and joyful again, Pisces. What's more, you're able to take this new feeling and make it into an entire era in your life. This happiness is going to last a long time. Have a very pleasant day, and know that love is all around you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.