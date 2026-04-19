3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On April 20, 2026

On April 20, 2026, three zodiac signs are having really good luck. During Mercury conjunct Saturn on Monday, so much is going on in our lives that seems to be leading us in the right direction.

Good luck is easy to come by during this transit, and it's exactly the thing we need to fortify our self-belief. Saturn doesn't arrive by accident, and if it's in the sky influencing us, it's always for the better. Our good luck is related to our desire to improve ourselves, for the sole purpose of living a happier and more organized life.

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1. Taurus

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It's your season, Taurus, and so many things you attempt are successful, including self-improvement. On Monday, when Mercury forms a conjunction with Saturn, you see that when you put in the effort, you get positive results tenfold.

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Aries season was impulsive and even a little aggressive for you. Now, the Sun is in your zodiac sign, slowing things down. You don't mind going at a more chill pace, because you like paying attention to what's going on in your life. This creates the space for good luck to enter, and it definitely does.

You see that by being cautious and focused, you end up avoiding troubles and attracting good luck your way. It's a good thing you're you, as you like to take it slow and easy. This results in great fortune.

2. Libra

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On Monday, one very serious conversation does so much good for you that you feel as if you're practically a new person. It's not good to keep things bottled up, Libra. Getting things off your chest really works wonders!

Truly, sometimes that's all it really takes. A bout of honesty and confrontation, spoken to the person who really needs to hear what you have to say, makes all the difference. It's like a magic wand that reveals freedom and attracts good luck.

When Mercury forms a conjunction with Saturn, you cut to the chase, and you do so with style and a smile on your face. You don't mean anyone any harm. You simply want to clear things up, and this opens up a space in the universe for good luck and happier times. Nicely done!

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3. Capricorn

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You're always the person who is most practical, and sometimes even you find that to be a boring position. However, when Mercury forms a conjunction with Saturn, that Capricorn personality of yours seems to be the ticket to good luck.

While others are over there making their highly impulsive moves and creating disasters for themselves, you're over here thinking before acting. You don't rush into anything or make foolish moves. You use logic, and this attracts luck your way.

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Because you truly are so good at thinking things through, you stumble upon a doorway that leads to massive amounts of good fortune. This is your destiny, and you make it happen. Nice work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.