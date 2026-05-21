Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 22, 2026

On May 22, 2026, much-deserved success comes in for three zodiac signs. Success during Venus square Neptune is not as much about money as it is about clearing the air and getting straight to the point.

The only way true success can take place is if we get rid of anything and everything that stands in the way of the truth. We're able to speak clearly during this transit and come up with solutions that were once way out of our hands. Friday brings these astrological signs clarity and release. Success, on this day, is freedom.

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1. Aries

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Venus square Neptune helps you reconnect with the person or people closest to you, Aries. There's been a rift, or some kind of unspoken misunderstanding, and on Friday, you clear it all up.

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Right now, success for you isn't about accolades or the number in your bank account. It's about all parties walking away, smiling, and knowing that all is back in order. You need this kind of order to feel safe and secure.

During this special transit, your version of success looks like nobody feeling threatened. You're happiest when everyone in your life feels listened to and heard. So, while this success might not be conventional, you are overjoyed to attract it.

2. Capricorn

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For you, Capricorn, this day is one of fairness and balance. People in your life have been upset with you for one reason or another. In turn, you've held animosity towards them, too. But, no matter how valid you are in your feelings, this hostility is hurting all parties.

During this healing transit, you're able to work something out, especially with your closest loved ones. Venus square Neptune shows you both that, at the end of the day, honesty and communication are your best tools.

Success may look like cash flow to one person, but on this particular day, it presents as peace. That's not something you'd ever want to sacrifice. You value your relationships highly, and you're so happy to have solved any issues.

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3. Libra

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A very interesting version of success is happening in your life right now, Libra. It's not about material gains, but uncovering the truth. This Venus-Neptune transit brings you clarity and the end of what was only an illusion. That's great because you already wasted too much time on something that wasn't real.

When Venus squares Neptune, you realize that something you once thought of as the only way is actually bad for you. That's a hard pill to swallow, but you accept it because you want to achieve success. You know that dragging your feet and refusing to see the truth serves no purpose.

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Right now, success comes from letting go, Libra. Being able to walk away from a person or a situation liberates you. On Friday, you see that all that you've gone through to get to this point was merely part of your success story.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.