4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Friday, May 22

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on May 22, 2026 when the Sun and Uranus connect in Gemini at a critical degree, bringing in all sorts of unpredictable energy.

Major is an understatement when it comes to the powerful potential packed in today's astrology. The Sun brings fire to air, and Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius, brings chaos, but the good kind. The tension you feel is like a nervous energy just before something magical is about to happen. You just don't know what that is (yet).

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Mentally, these astrological signs feel prepared, and the energy gives just enough detachment so you aren't worried about the outcome. Your soul is curious about what the future holds, and the Sun in Gemini shines a light on what that could be.

1. Gemini

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Gemini, you've been stuck in a rut. But on May 22, you're attracting major, major opportunities. Pluto in Aquarius forces you to step outside of your comfort zone. The Sun and Uranus in your sign remind you that life is too short to always play it safe. Uranus pushes you out of any complacency that's holding you back from leveling up.

When life was uncomfortable, you didn't know what direction to take. However, things are changing so much now that you can't help but go with it. In that space of uncertainty, you realize what you need to know about your future. It's as if all of your life lessons come together nicely to show you the way. Ideas start to flow, and insight keeps coming. You're inspired to do something big with your life.

2. Sagittarius

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On May 22, you're a people magnet. You have been so looking forward to Gemini season because summer seems to work really well for you in love and partnership. It's as though you're super lucky at this time of year. You don't question it, because you don't want to jinx the lucky energy.

When the Sun and Uranus come together in Gemini, their conversation with Pluto works your mind in overdrive. Pluto helps you to change the way you view a particular situation, giving you a chance for a do-over. Today's different, and so are you. The new you is ready to bring whatever you want into your life.

3. Aquarius

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When you change, Aquarius, it's incredible the impact your transformation has on every other area of your life. You attract an abunance of opportunities to do things you love on Friday. Even though Pluto has been in your sign all year, it's not until now that you get a spark of genius on how to put into play ideas you've thought about for months.

Uranus creates a window of opportunity through some type of inconvenience. The Sun takes ego down a notch, where you give up control and surrender to what life is trying to show you. At first, you'll resist. You don't like change too much. It's inconvenient. But the moment your mental juices start to flow, you feel an incredible hunger for personal growth. You decide, why not, and pursue what you need with all your heart. You fall in love with life, and that keeps your luck going.

4. Pisces

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Pluto in your sector of endings gets activated by the Sun and Uranus on May 22, which changes how you live your life. You get the urge for some serious spring cleaning on Friday. A part of you loves the idea of a clean slate as you realize that life isn't about stuff. What you really want is more freedom.

The next thing you know, you're feeling much lighter in your spirit. The power of detachment is yours with Uranus and the Sun in Gemini. Their effect on your perception of home is incredibly shocking, but oh, so good. Instead of walking around thinking you need one more thing to make your life complete, you're asking what you can get rid of next. You have an abundance of clean space. You are lucky because you had way more than you realized. Life is good, Pisces, and you're counting your blessings big time.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.