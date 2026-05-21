Unexpected Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 22, 2026

On May 22, 2026, unexpected fortune is arriving for three zodiac signs. The alignment of Mercury in Gemini and Saturn Aries pushes things back on track if they've gone astray.

We receive some very good news on Friday, and it helps us prevent a mistake from happening before it's too late. We pause before acting, and this serves us well. In this case, it brings about unanticipated abundance and wealth for these astrological signs. Yay.

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1. Leo

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When Mercury and Saturn align, you're listening to your intuition, and this helps you see the right moves to make. Those gut feelings of yours are spot on and something to trust.

You're working with fast-acting cosmic energy on Friday, and it's affecting what you might consider to be your own limitations. It turns out, you're not as stuck as you thought you were.

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On May 22 you're able to attract so much wealth and good fortune. It's a surprise, yes, but it's not something you have any difficulty handling. This is only the beginning, Leo, and you did this! You made this success happen all on your own. Nicely done!

2. Scorpio

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This day surprises you in the best of ways, Scorpio. What occurs on Friday lets you see something you didn't see before. This discovery turns this ordinary day into a truly extraordinary one. It's unexpected, but you're certainly not complaining.

When Mercury in Gemini aligns with Saturn in Aries, you see that what you're doing financially is really working. There's no reason to doubt yourself. In fact, little did you know, you've been making the best possible moves.

You had a suspicion that you might be on to something amazing, but not this good. You never could have anticipated the wealth and abundance heading your way right now. You are going to walk away from May 22 a whole lot richer and a whole lot more confident. This isn't random luck, either. You earned this.

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3. Pisces

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You've always been one of those people who don't want to sell out for fear of losing your creative integrity. That is, until May 22, when Mercury in Gemini lines up with Saturn in Aries and shows you that money is a good thing. Right now, you deserve compensation for your creations.

The truth is that money is something we all need to survive, like it or not. And so, you no longer see the draw of being a starving artist. You don't have to suffer to show the world that you're real. Be authentic and don't worry about how others perceive you.

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This day lets you leap into success simply by changing the way you think about success itself, Pisces. What comes next is unexpected but most definitely fortunate. You deserve all the goodness heading your way, as surprising as it may be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.