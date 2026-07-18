4 Zodiac Signs Have A Big Breakthrough On July 20, 2026

On July 20, 2026, four zodiac signs are experiencing a major breakthrough. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, this is "the day the whole world is going to change."

Jupiter in Leo is opposite Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, and this energy is impossible to ignore. These astrological signs are feeling truly unstoppable. If success is what they want, then that's what they're gonna get.

1. Leo

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Life hasn't been easy for you, Leo, but you're experiencing a big breakthrough on July 20. With Jupiter in your sign and opposing Pluto, you have the opportunity to create financial success and achieve great power. However, this is not the time to be selfish or self-serving. Jupiter in Leo rewards generosity.

"You can make this work out better than ever if you're trying to win for everyone," Hathor explained. You are going to be very popular right now, but don't let this go to your head. If you find yourself in a position of power, use it to help the masses. The universe responds well to magnanimity, and you attract great fortune when you are willing to help other people.

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2. Aquarius

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Your powers of persuasion are at an all-time high, Aquarius. "If you were struggling to get someone to see your point of view, this is the time you're going to sway them on your side," Hathor said. Put effort into networking and making connections, as that is what leads to your breakthrough on July 20.

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"Pluto is moving mountains for you," the astrologer added. "This is actually going to help you align with someone very powerful who is going to help you level up." With this person by your side, you can achieve the success you are after. You may even be recognized on a global scale.

3. Taurus

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According to Hathor, "this could actually be the day [when] you completely shift timelines," Taurus. When Jupiter and Pluto align, transformation is inevitable. You may relocate out of the blue or suddenly get an exciting new job opportunity. Either way, you are having a major breakthrough.

"You just want to be careful as well that someone doesn't try to coerce you," the astrologer warned. You may be working with people who have more power than you do. Even still, stand your ground and don't be afraid to say no to things that make you feel uneasy. Your success should not come at the cost of your comfort.

4. Scorpio

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You have a choice to make on July 20, and it is leading to a big breakthrough. Don't be hasty, Scorpio. Do your research and get all the facts before making a decision. "This is gonna change and alter your direction entirely," Hathor said. So, you must not rush into anything.

You might be overwhelmed by all the information coming at you at once, but it's all to your benefit. You want to make the best, most informed decision possible. This day is not about taking a gamble, but making smart moves, both in your career and personal life.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.