5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes When The Moon Enters Aquarius On Monday

Hey there, zodiac signs. Have you heard the news? The Moon enters Aquarius this Monday, bringing you the very best horoscopes for October 19, 2026.

The Moon collides with Pluto in Aquarius, so something changes in a majorly unexpected way. A secret comes to light, revealing what you thought you wanted but actually don't. That is the moment when each of these astrological signs makes a major life change. And it works out beautifully.

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1. Leo

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You're just a big lovey, Leo. Secretly, you've wanted someone who sees the soft side you hide from anyone who isn't close to you. You've told yourself over and over again that you don't need anyone. You're perfectly content to be alone. But you're not, and you are ready to admit that on October 19.

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When this Moon speaks to powerful Pluto, something in your heart changes. Someone comes into your life and makes you feel like you haven't felt in a while. Suddenly, a relationship feels doable. There are only green flags here. You are okay with making certain changes, even though you once thought they were completely inconvenient. This person is worthy, and you see your future as being way better with them in it.

2. Gemini

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Geez, Gemini, life can truly change in a flash. A fresh idea popped into your head, and all of a sudden, you see things in a new light. That's kinda how things go when the Moon bumps into Pluto while traveling through a sign. You're out and about doing pretty much nothing major when a breakthrough moment appears. Funny thing is that this is just the start of a new way of seeing the world. Your eyes are wide open!

You didn't think travel, going back to school, or even just seeing things differently were even possible. All it took today was a conversation. You weren't ready to change before October 19, even if friends or family tried to help you understand in the past. This moment had to come from within, and that's why it works.

3. Capricorn

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You've gone through so many losses that you stopped thinking anything good could come out of this year. Yet, on October 19, when the Moon and Pluto connect in your house of money, it happens. You get a financial opportunity, and you are shocked. A job offer comes through, or you find an opening at a place you want to apply to this week.

The money you hoped someone would eventually repay gets sent to you without asking. Things are just starting to shift. Thank you, Moon and Pluto in Aquarius. You go from bleak to blessed, and this is amazing!

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, this is your day, and you honestly feel a shift taking place in your life. The Moon is in Aquarius, which just so happens to also be your sign. So right now, you're feeling more in tune with yourself, and you want to do things that connect you with your inner voice. In fact, that's how all of this stuff starts.

On October 19, when the Moon gets a dose of Pluto's energy, that stirring or longing for change is hard to ignore. You decide to give up a habit that holds you back. You want to change how you look or what you do to improve your health and appearance. The status quo isn't good enough for you, and you're actually glad because you were starting to get bored. Change is good.

5. Scorpio

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Scorpio, on October 19, your home life undergoes some intense change, and it's all for the best. You have someone in your family who has really been hurtful. You want to get along. With the holidays coming up, you desire for everyone to be happy and friendly. They are always irritable.

You decide to give things a chance when talking in a conversation. The topics that typically would be tense aren't. You don't need to bring attention to the problem or how things seem better. You're just glad that they are.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.