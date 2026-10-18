Better Days Are Here For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Between Now And October 25

It's always nice to receive good news, and during the week of October 19, 2026, three Chinese zodiac signs hear, 'better days are coming.'

Don't get me wrong, they do arrive after a really hard time. But once the drama and problems settle down, the light shines brightly at the end of a dark tunnel. Midweek is when the intensity reaches a shrill point, but confronting things helps. By Sunday, the calm feels incredible for three Chinese animal signs.

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1. Dragon

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Monday and Tuesday can feel like a false start to a very intense week. You're pretty intuitive, so nothing really gets past you. Early on, you can sense that a situation is coming to a head before the moment trouble actually strikes on Wednesday. The bad news is that it's Destruction Day, so you do have a problem you need to address. It could be a relationship or an argument, or even a bill.

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Since the day is in Earth energy, you have to take a practical approach. Matter-of-fact, your decisions are rooted in logic. You do so with such clarity and intention that it works out really quickly. As long as you don't procrastinate or push it off to another day. On October 21, you realize that what you have isn't what you want or need. So there's no emotional attachment and no regret afterward.

2. Snake

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A Danger Day is coming this week, and guess what? It's in your sign on October 22. Thursday requires you to be extra careful, but the thing is, naturally, you're kind of a slick person. You know how to navigate conversations with others cautiously. You don't say things you regret, and you refuse to make promises you know you can't keep, even if it smooths problems over temporarily.

This week, you decide to refuse to get involved in a project that you know is great and could make a name for yourself, but it's not right for you. This week feels like a failure at first, but then you realize you dodged a bullet. If you had said yes, you would have failed. The other person who takes it is doing great, and it's perfect for you. Karma rewards integrity, and you've got a ton of it. Go, Snake.

3. Rat

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The week of October 19, there isn't a single day this week that's in your sign, but that doesn't mean it's not in your favor. You are a highly intelligent person, and so you think far more than most people realize. It's by observing others and how they succeed (or fail) that you change certain things in your own life. When someone doesn't take advantage of an opportunity on Tuesday, you decide you'll never be like that. You learn from other people's mistakes.

When you get a chance to try something, you say yes and figure it out. When a colleague overpromises and underdelivers, you realize you have to be careful not to under- or overestimate your abilities. You do more research instead. This is the week where you sharpen your approach to just about everything in life. Great job, Monkey.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.