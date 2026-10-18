3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When The Moon Squares Venus On Monday

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on October 19, 2026. When the Moon squares Venus on Monday, we're finally able to see what it's gonna take to set ourselves up for abundance. These astrological signs know that it's now or never, and mean business. It's on!

1. Taurus

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The days of hoping to be saved by the bell are over for you, Taurus. You know what you need to do, and you are no longer into kidding yourself. There's no miracle here, and if there is, it's all you.

When the Moon squares Venus on Monday, you get to question authority and figure out what's best for you. If something strikes you as ultimately wrong, then you walk away. You aren't ignoring your gut instincts any longer.

As for the creation of financial success, you strike while the iron is hot, and you listen to the experts. You're tuning out the noise-makers and the people who know nothing about money but act as if they do. You're listening to your intuition, too, as you know you really are on to something.

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2. Sagittarius

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You've started to realize that if you want to achieve financial success and really make your money work for you, you're going to have to consider making some investments. You love to spend and spend, but there has to be a degree of saving in that scenario too.

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Because you're now ready to make the right financial moves, you are helped and guided by the transit of Moon square Venus on Monday. This helps you focus on what matters most to you and make smart choices going forward.

If long-term accumulation is part of the plan, Sagittarius, then know you're doing the right thing, right now. Everything is falling into place, and your successful future is looking real.

3. Pisces

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Good news! What you've got ahead of you is exactly what you planned for. And even though you totally adore the spontaneous, putting together a financial plan is not off the table. You know that things like financial success require a bit of foresight.

When the Moon squares Venus on Monday, you're able to see exactly what works and what you know you have to leave behind. Something is draining your bank account, and you want it gone. Now!

This transit improves your discretion, meaning you feel better equipped to say no when no is necessary. That's not always easy for you, but you are done going along with anything to live up to someone else's expectations. No way! This one's on you, Pisces, and it's working.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.