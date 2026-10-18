4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday

Four zodiac signs are attracting some pretty significant abundance and luck on October 19, 2026. Monday's Aquarius Moon forms a trine with Uranus retrograde in Gemini, allowing some very good things to happen that you didn't expect at all.

The Moon's also waxing in its First Quarter phase, so something you've been really wanting actually becomes real. With the Sun still in Libra, you could find yourself getting the better end of a situation without even trying. For these astrological signs, October 19 has the potential to be a Monday they remember for a long, long time. Yay.

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1. Gemini

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Well looky there, Gemini, you have some seriously good luck coming your way on October 19. Uranus is retrograde in your astrological sign, and it's getting a trine from the Aquarius Moon, so something from your past could suddenly become relevant in a really cool way. Something that didn't work out before gets another chance under much better circumstances.

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There's also something pretty exciting about the people you attract on Monday. Someone may be unusually interested in what you have to say, and that attention could lead somewhere worth getting reallllllly excited about. By the time the day'is over, you gonna want someone to pinch you because everything just works out even better than you expected. Finally!

2. Virgo

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Virgo, a work thing that's been taking up way too much of your time likely becomes ridiculously easy on Monday, and you don't even have to do anything special to make it happen. The Aquarius Moon lights up your daily life while Uranus retrograde brings some good news when it comes to your job and reputation.

There's a very good chance all this career abundance comes with a decent financial upside. There's something especially satisfying about realizing you're coming out ahead without having to hustle so darn hard to get there. Enjoy that feeling, dear. Monday's energy proves that the rest of October is going to be good to you. Lucky!

3. Libra

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Monday's super lucky for you, Libra, because you finally get to enjoy something you've worked very hard for. The Sun's still in your zodiac sign while the Aquarius Moon is lighting up the part of your chart associated with pleasure and romance.

A generous person goes out of their way to make something happen and you end up getting some VIP treatment somewhere. There's even a bit of main character energy style luck around you right now, and you might as well enjoy it. Something about Monday makes you feel genuinely excited about your life again. It's been awhile. You deserve this.

4. Pisces

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Welp it's finally happening! You get some wonderful news about something you've been hoping would work out. The Aquarius Moon moves through the most private part of your chart while Uranus retrograde in Gemini surfaces some unexpected developments around home and family.

There's also a lovely sense of abundance around your personal life, especially when it comes to having more of something you really want. By Monday evening, Pisces, you could find yourself feeling incredibly grateful for how something turned out. And if you've been wishing life would be a little more generous with you lately, October 19 gives you exactly the kind of encouragement you've been waiting for. Yippee!

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.