5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, April 28

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes of them all on April 28, 2026. Venus in Gemini harmonizes with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, fostering a positive change that benefits you and the people you love.

Venus just recently entered Gemini, so she's taking on all the beautiful energy of freedom. You want to do your own thing and not be committed to anything or anyone that holds you back. Yet compromise is possible as Venus speaks to Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday. Their mutually supportive energy invokes a desire to love others as you love yourself.

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You have time to figure out how things unfold, as Venus will be in Gemini until May 19. She is in conversation with Pluto the entire transit. Positive changes that last are slow-moving. You find that the best conversations will take place over the next three weeks. Be sure to make the most of them.

1. Taurus

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One of your favorite topics comes up on April 28: you! Venus in Gemini allows you to speak about all things second house-related, which is associated with your zodiac sign. You'll likely be looking for ways to improve your financials, since Pluto is in your house of social standing and career.

This is the perfect day to get the very best outcome when speaking to decision makers or loved ones who have to partner with you to get on the same page. Taurus, you'll be looking to find new ways to boost your visibility to increase your influence. If you have a desire to launch a money-making endeavor, this is the time to plan for a successful outcome.

2. Leo

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Friendship, and perhaps some love, is on the horizon for you, Leo. With Pluto in your seventh house, your partnerships are changing for the better. Since Pluto is in talks with Venus, the area of your life that opens up on April 28 involves love.

The initial sparks strike strongly, and you will know right away if the feelings are mutual. Sometimes, the best relationships are those that start as friendship, and when you have a lot in common, including your interests, it's hard not to fall hard when there's attraction. The potential can seem promising and leave you feeling super optimistic.

3. Scorpio

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Venus in Gemini activates the house of your rulership, and this creates a desire to become more intimately involved in your life. You want to change things, but you can't, and part of you may even feel stuck. Feelings of shame start to fester, and you will question the stories you were told about how things happened.

However, this won't stop you from investigating on your own to get to the heart of the matter on Tuesday, when you see things in a way that you had not in the past. You'll find out that you truly can learn more than you dreamed by talking to your grandparents and elders. You start to take the path of your family historian. You've always thought someone should do it, and today you realize that person is you!

4. Aquarius

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Venus in Gemini is your annual boost to romance, and when she speaks to Pluto in your sign on April 28, your heart starts to soften. If you've felt stoic about love, you change your point of view. You are more open and receptive to advances from others. You initiate and show interest in relationships as well, but this romantic vibe goes far beyond human connection.

Your perspective on love and life grows stronger on Tuesday, Aquarius. You see the world as a place where you grow and are strongly rooted in your right to be cared for. Wearing your heart on your sleeve comes naturally to you now. You see yourself as a person who is vibrant and attractive.

5. Sagittarius

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Starting on April 28, you are no longer interested in entertaining the restrictions you once held dear. Instead, you want to deepen the connections you already have in your life, but with change. Pluto in Aquarius fosters new ways of thinking. You start to go from what's known and look for ways to make the familiar better, even if it's full of emotional discomfort. The area that your thought life affects most is your personal relationships.

You no longer wish for your partnerships to stay stagnant as they always were. You want your friendships and relationship to change with you, Sagittarius. It's going to be a challenge, but you take the burden gladly. You can see that the outcome will turn your life around for the better.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.