4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On April 28, 2026

On April 28, 2026, four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe. Venus trines Pluto on Tuesday, and this transit is all about honesty and the truth.

During this alignment, we find out the truth about someone in our lives. The universe is teaching us a lesson we need to learn. It leads to love and transformation, which is definitely a good thing!

1. Libra

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On this day, when Venus aligns with Pluto, you learn that there's someone in your life who truly loves you. They just don't show it the way you want them to. That presents a solvable problem.

You see that the solution is to talk honestly. You must communicate your feelings before it builds up into something that is too tangled to understand.

The trust is there, but you're unaware of it. In order to feel good about this person and their intentions, you both have to get to the bottom of what's really going on. This transit provides smooth understanding, Libra. You just need to have an honest conversation.

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2. Scorpio

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It doesn't take much for you to decide that you can't trust a person. Then again, you've tossed people out of your life for reasons unknown, only to regret it later.

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So, when Venus forms a trine with Pluto, you stop before making any rash decisions. You think deeply about what troubles you about so-and-so, before it becomes a huge drama.

On this day, the message you receive from the universe tells you that it's OK to invest time and trust in others. Not everyone is as bad as you make them out to be. Give people a chance, Scorpio. It will be worth it.

3. Taurus

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On this day, when Venus forms a trine with Pluto, you're able to see someone in your life in a way that is far clearer than ever before. Suddenly, it's as if the universe is shining a light directly on a friend of yours, allowing you to see them as a person of value. What a lovely new vantage point, Taurus.

You're just as jaded as the next person, but you are also just as open and willing to believe in love and friendship. During this transit, you find that the universe is pushing you towards happiness and positivity. Don't fight it!

4. Capricorn

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You've come to trust your own life experiences, Capricorn. So much of it has shown you that being vulnerable is the only way you can feel and share love. Still, that's a scary thought for you.

You aren't fond of being vulnerable, ever. It's not like you have something to hide. It's just that you, like everyone else in the world, do not want to get hurt.

During this Venus-Pluto alignment, the universe is trying to tell you that it's not all or nothing. It's OK to take a chance because trusting another person could actually be the best thing that happens to you.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.