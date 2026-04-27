4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, April 28

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on April 28, 2026. After the Moon leaves Virgo on Tuesday, both the Sun and Moon are in signs ruled by Venus.

The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon will be in Libra by the evening. Venus recently entered Gemini, so you're learning that abundance isn't solely about money. You can't purchase a true friendship, and no matter what you do, you can't buy your way into creativity. Tuesday is rich in daily conversations that flow with imaginative ideas, prompting curiosity. These astrological signs discover who they are and all that they can be, which goes way further than a check.

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1. Aries

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With the Sun in Taurus on April 28, your financial sector and what you have are highlighted. With the Sun working harmoniously with the Moon in Libra, you are emotionally ready to hear advice from a person who knows your heart. An empowering conversation with a loved one on Tuesday improves your life in a powerful way.

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A friend's input into your world is invaluable. You see yourself through their eyes for the very first time, and it makes you feel loved. Knowing you have a friend who is open and honest is a treasure money can't buy. You are blessed beyond measure and richer than many others in the world.

2. Gemini

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Starting on April 28, many fears come to an end and you can focus on the things you love. With the Sun in Taurus, you're ready to acknowledge the pain you've endured quietly for so long to your detriment. With awareness, you remove the causes of your sorrow slowly, but surely. You don't want to disrupt any comforts you have connected to them, so you're cautious not to be dramatic in your decisions.

With support from the Moon in Libra, you see what makes you truly happy. Your joy returns in more ways than you imagined it would. You feel free to be yourself, and the dark cloud no longer hides your personality from you. This is the first step toward a new you being born, Gemini, and you feel incredibly lucky.

3. Libra

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The Moon enters your sign on Tuesday, and it gives you a little window to become more comfortable in your skin. You no longer allow yourself to be bound by the past. Instead, what used to be kept in secret comes out for the world to see, and you're proud of who you are. You decide that you like to be you, and you have lots to offer others.

The feeling that abundance comes from your own core self is enlightening. You aren't afraid to speak up or to show your vulnerable side to others, Libra. This is a big deal, and the one significant switch in your thinking is a catalyst for other major changes. People are more expressive to you, too. They open their hearts and minds. Someone special may give you a gift, revealing how love can also open wallets.

4. Aquarius

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The Sun in Taurus highlights all the necessary changes required for your life to become richer than it's felt in a very long time. On April 28, you start to see a small light at the end of a long, dark, emotional tunnel that has been invisible due to Uranus in Taurus for the last seven years. Now that Uranus, your ruling planet, is in Gemini, you can feel the energy changing. Your heart is lighter, and you feel less drained.

The Moon in Libra fans the flame of passion, and creative juices start to flow. You want to learn new things, Aquarius, and your curious mind loves it. You're ready to intellectually challenge yourself and physically explore the world. Travel, the arts, and all the things you love to do are now, once again, within reach. Life felt so impoverished, but today, it's abundant.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.