4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & So Much Luck This Sunday

This Sunday, things are looking pretty good for the four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck. On October 18, 2026, both retrograde Neptune and retrograde Saturn are conjunct in Aries.

Saturn retrograde gives you discipline. Neptune retrograde gives you the ability to sober up and stop thinking about abundance in terms of material wealth. For these four astrological signs, what's important isn't so much what you have, but more so who you are.

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1. Gemini

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You are so rich when it comes to friendships. On Sunday, you discover just how lucky you are because your friends always have your back. You feel kind of bored with little to do, but that doesn't last very long. One of your friends reaches out, and suddenly life is beyond exciting. You're going out and doing things that you never would have done before.

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By midday, you'll have dinner plans in place and something to look forward to mid-week. It's incredible how fulfilling life is when you're surrounded by good people. You could have a house full of treasures, but why? You want life enriched with adventures and fun people.

2. Leo

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Your house of thinking is being hit hard by two retrograde planets: Saturn and Neptune on Sunday. Talk about a wake-up call, Leo! You really start to evaluate your life on Sunday, especially certain choices you've made to get to this point. Some of them, you're really proud of, and you'd do again in an instant. Others are less likely to warm your heart, but they gave you lessons to learn from.

On October 18, you make some new decisions. A choice comes up in your career, and you need to decide what to focus on next. You decide to take the road less traveled, which usually turns out to be quite lucky. You want to be challenged, and you know that doing what's easy won't help you grow. Saturn gives you the determination to push through the barriers, and Neptune helps you to believe in yourself. Yay!

3. Capricorn

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You are in a charitable mood on Sunday. Admit it, Capricorn. You love dreaming, but for so long your vision of the future was defined by the stuff you could have. Now it all feels like clutter. You don't want half of it anymore. Hey, a part of you wants none of it!

Getting rid of stuff can actually change your life. On October 18, you decide that these things have to go. Less is more in your book, and you feel no shame about it. You don't need to buy one more item to embrace happiness. You find life so much more abundant when you focus on the journey and on what you can give.

4. Aquarius

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You're learning that manifesting what you want isn't just about what you say, but also about your beliefs. You have been saying one thing over and over again to yourself, but your heart has told you something else. You're aware that that sends mixed signals to the universe.

How can you expect the powers that be to listen to you if you're not aligned within yourself? Luckily, confidence arrives on October 18. You're ready, though, to let go of fear and replace it with courage. When you tell yourself that you're able to do great things, your heart says, yes, you can!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.