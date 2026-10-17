3 Zodiac Signs Get Very Lucky On October 18

Three zodiac signs get pretty lucky on October 18, 2026. Really, it's about time!

When the Capricorn Moon squares the Libra Sun, we see that light is what clears up the darkness. In less poetic terms, it basically means we're learning some things the hard way on Sunday. However, that is precisely what helps these astrological signs grow and attract so much luck.

1. Taurus

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When your luck improves, it's not always a miracle. In fact, when the Capricorn Moon squares the Libra Sun on Sunday, it's a direct result of effort you've made to change your life. You did this, Taurus! It was all you.

You're a smart person. And though sometimes it takes you a while to really catch on to the idea that actions have consequences, once you learn, you learn. You aren't one to make the same mistake twice.

On October 18, you take that lesson and turn it into something that feels more like luck than anything else. Yes, actions have consequences, but not all of them are bad. You've turned your life around for the better, and you should be proud. Enjoy!

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2. Leo

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On October 18, you're feeling luckier than you ever have, Leo. When the Capricorn Moon squares the Libra Sun, it becomes apparent that nothing is stopping you from advancing. You are leveling up, and it feels great.

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Your plans go through on Sunday, and you feel good about everything. Sure, you made your fair share of mistakes along the way, but haven't we all? And you aren't about to make them again. You learned some powerful lessons and really took them to heart. That's what makes you so lucky now.

During this radical lunar transit, you feel stronger than ever simply because you really do know what went wrong in the past. You paid attention, and because of that, you can steer yourself towards better situations in the future. Nothing is getting in your way now!

3. Libra

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If you've been feeling as if luck just hasn't been on your side these days, Libra, then have no fear: that is about to change completely. Hang on because this ride is going to be bumpy, but it is leading somewhere incredible.

Bumpy, in your case, means going over what didn't work out for you in the past. Right now, you'd rather just move forward and leave those memories and mistakes in the rearview mirror. But a little reflection goes a long way on Sunday. You have learned your lessons, and now it's time to apply them.

When the Capricorn Moon squares the Sun in your sign, your understanding shifts over to positive thinking. Once that happens, everything in your life starts to improve. You feel lucky, but it's more than just simple luck. It's your will to be happy. We've got less than a week of your season left, and you intend to spend it with a smile on your face. Enjoy!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.